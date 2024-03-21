The worst kind of sightseeing — inside a hospital. What happens if you get hurt overseas?

During my travel writing career, I’ve belly-crawled through wild caves, snorkeled in sinkholes, and zip-lined over a lagoon filled with actual crocodiles — all without so much as breaking a nail. But one set of dimly-lit, unremarkable hotel stairs sent me flying, hitting the floor with an unfortunate crunch, and ultimately fracturing my ankle in two places. Because taking the stairs is the healthy option, sigh. Is it too late to claim I did this while summiting Mount Slættaratindur?

Watch your back, Easter Rabbit — my hopping (on one foot!) skills are now prodigious. That’s the only upside. Once spring arrives, I’ll terrorize the neighborhood on my lime-green knee scooter.

Worst. Souvenir. Ever: A boot cast, a pair of crutches, and a hospital bill. That’s what I brought home after a recent trip to the Faroe Islands. And, the gifts keep coming: Ankle surgery, pain that feels like electric shocks, and several weeks off my foot. Oh, yeah, and canceled trips and no driving.

This is not a TikTok stunt

After my spectacular spill, I descended the remaining two floors of stairs on my butt, leg extended, the picture of grace. Other guests offered assistance, or simply backed away, unsure if I was hurt, drunk, or doing a TikTok stunt. Hugging the walls, I entered the hotel restaurant for a bag of ice. It didn’t occur to me to ask for help. I was still hoping to shake it off, Taylor Swift style, and get on with my day: a craggy hike with brilliant views of the Faroes, and, later, a fishing trip to gather up some Faroe lobsters (langoustines, we would call them).

Not happening. Unsheathed from its hiking boot, said foot had swollen to three times its size and was rocking an unnatural angle. Time to text my hiking guide! There’d be a change in plans. By this time, I was perched in the hotel lobby with Creepy Naked Foot on ice atop an ottoman.

Even watching the Celtics win didn’t make it fun to spend two weeks with my foot propped up on a cheese-shaped chunk of foam. Diane Bair

As my ankle throbbed, my first thought was: Get. Me. Home. Unfortunately, Boston was several hours away with a long layover in Reykjavik, Iceland. (On May 1, Icelandair, www.icelandair.com, will launch seasonal flights from Boston to the Faroe Islands with a shorter stop in Reykjavik, so the journey will be much quicker.) Getting around with a backpack, a rolling carry-on, and a nonfunctional foot would be challenging. Options: Stay here forever (I hadn’t seen much of it, but Streymoy looked lovely) or get my hands on drugs and crutches.

Sightseeing at the hospital cafeteria

My Faroe Islands guide, Høgni Reistrup (www.guidetofaroeislands.fo) kindly drove me to the local hospital for an X-ray. The hospital was eerily quiet, and it took hours to be seen. On the upside, the cafeteria has water views, so the wait was scenic.

It’s worth noting that the Faroes are made up of 18 islands, located approximately midway between Iceland, Norway, and northern Scotland. The total population is 53,000 or so — about the same as Peabody. Mass. General Hospital, this was not. We encountered just one doctor and a sole X-ray technician. We heard a newborn baby wail, so I was up next. As far as I know, the baby, me, and presumably a new mom were the only patients.

Was the ankle broken? Maybe, maybe not, was the verdict. A couple of white lines on the X-ray looked suspicious, but … hmm. They outfitted me with a boot cast, crutches, mild painkillers, and a bill equivalent to $600. Health care is free for Faroe Islands residents (although taxes are high) but not for visitors. I had to pay the bill right then, and submit it to my health insurance plan for reimbursement, assuming I was covered for an overseas accident. Alas, most of us are not (see below.)

These sheep are so lovely; please don’t tell them they’re part of the Klaksvik Food Tour in the Faroes! Raising sheep is part of the Faroese heritage. I wanted to bring this one home as a support sheep. Diane Bair

Feeling lucky? Not so much.

I considered flying home the next day. But the wind was howling — never a good sign for flying — and I wasn’t feeling especially lucky. So, I hung out another day with the good folks of the Faroe Islands, and their sheep. (The sheep outnumber the people on the islands. Would they miss one, if I spirited it onto my flight as a support animal?) The food was amazing — fresh seafood, fantastic salmon, and sheep parts prepared in various ways. The people I met were down-to-earth, entrepreneurial, and delightful. All of this was a welcome distraction from my screamingly painful, distorted foot. Back at the hotel, they found an accessible room for me.

Typically, I love airports; now I was dreading the airport experience. But the personnel from Atlantic Airways (in Vagár) and Icelandair (in Reykjavik) were wonderful, greeting me with a wheelchair (so much easier than the barstool I’d been using to get around the hotel) and transporting me to the appropriate gates.

But here’s the thing: Traveling in a wheelchair is humbling. I’m a person who can strike up a conversation with practically anyone: Princess Anne, Eric Clapton, and Jennifer Lawrence among them. And yet, when I had to ask a stranger to open the door of the handicap-accessible restroom for me, I balked. Asking for help is hard — as is navigating over curbs, thresholds, and the other hazards I never noticed when both of my feet were working. As a result, I vow to pay more attention to accessibility when I travel, and in the articles I write. For me, this is a temporary issue — my ankle will eventually heel. For many travelers, it’s a way of life.

With a boot cast and crutches, I couldn’t do much exploring, but at least I got a look at the Faroe Islands from the car window. Can girlfriend get a do-over, say, this summer? Diane Bair

Finally, back at Logan International Airport . . .

Back in Boston, Logan International Airport came through for me big time. After getting help with my backpack from my charming seatmate (shout-out to Zach Grossack), I was met at the jet bridge by an airport employee with a wheelchair. (This service can be arranged ahead of time, with a skycap or gate agent.) My airport angel proceeded to wheel me through the US Customs line (no waiting), to baggage claim to collect my bag, and then through a maze of Terminal E hallways to an oversize elevator designed for wheelchair-bound travelers. She even wheeled me into the parking garage, where my husband and his car were waiting. I regret that I didn’t catch her name — blame fatigue and painkillers — but she was great. If you ever use this service at the airport, tip well. “This is hard work,” she told me.

For me, the fun was just beginning. I’d see an orthopedic surgeon, get a CT scan, and learn that my ankle was broken in two places, and not in a good way. (There’s a good way?) Bottom line: Surgery, physical therapy, and 16 weeks of recovery time.

I could really use a support sheep. And, speaking of the Faroe Islands: Can I get a do-over?

Follow the writer on Instagram at @dianebairtravel. Contact her at bairwright@gmail.com.

