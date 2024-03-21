Once it’s spring, bird feeders are bear feeders

Wildlife officials with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department are warning that spring has come a few weeks early, and black bears that hibernated through the winter are stirring in various parts of the state — so human residents should be mindful of the things on their property that often draw the hungry animals nearer.

Unsecured garbage cans and dumpsters have been documented in 38 percent of bear-human encounters, according to Fish and Game officials, who urged homeowners to think long-term about their bear safety.

“Bears have an extremely acute sense of smell, long memories, and high intelligence,” said Dan Bailey, the department’s bear project leader. “We really need the help of residents to inhibit emerging bears from returning to locations where they have been previously successful in finding backyard food sources.”