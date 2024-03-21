Once it’s spring, bird feeders are bear feeders

Wildlife officials with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department are warning that spring has come a few weeks early, and black bears that hibernated through the winter are stirring in various parts of the state — so human residents should be mindful of the things on their property that often draw the hungry animals nearer.
Unsecured garbage cans and dumpsters have been documented in 38 percent of bear-human encounters, according to Fish and Game officials, who urged homeowners to think long-term about their bear safety.
“Bears have an extremely acute sense of smell, long memories, and high intelligence,” said Dan Bailey, the department’s bear project leader. “We really need the help of residents to inhibit emerging bears from returning to locations where they have been previously successful in finding backyard food sources.”
Aside from rummaging through the rubbish, bears have a well-documented penchant for bird feeders that are left out in the non-winter months, and to chickens or other poultry left unprotected. Those factors have been documented in 25 percent and 23 percent of bear-human encounters each year, according to the department.
The time of year has come, Bailey said, to prepare for foraging bears. In short: That means removing or securing all backyard food sources.
The department offered a few specific tips:
- Stop feeding wild birds by April 1, perhaps even earlier for those living south of the White Mountains. Clean up any spilled birdseed and dispose of it.
- Secure all garbage in airtight containers and inside a garage or other designated area. Wait until morning to place garbage outside for pickup. Use dumpsters with metal locking tops. Never put meat scraps in a compost pile.
- Don’t leave food outside overnight. That includes pet food dishes. Clean and store outdoor grills after each use.
The bottom line: Never feed bears deliberately. Don’t do it. Just don’t. That encourages them to rely on human-related foods, which affects their wild behavior and chances of survival, officials said.
Those with bear-related questions can call a toll-free number 1-888-749-2327 (1-888-SHY-BEAR) for advice.
