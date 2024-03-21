Bonus Podcast: Rhode Map Live event on the state of education, from K-12 through college

PROVIDENCE — On Wednesday night, Rhode Map Live brought together a panel of local and state officials to talk about the issues facing education and youth from K-12 through college.
You can listen to a lightly edited version of the event in this bonus episode of the Rhode Island Report podcast.
The panelists included Lisa Odom-Villella, the deputy commissioner of elementary and secondary education, Shannon Gilkey, the commissioner of postsecondary education, and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera.
The panelists took questions from moderators Dan McGowan and Steph Machado, as well as audience members, about the teacher workforce shortage, student absenteeism, college readiness, obstacles facing students and more.
About 100 people attended the event at the Cambridge Innovation Center in downtown Providence. The event was sponsored by the Rhode Island Foundation, Johnson & Wales University, BayCoast Bank and Bayberry Garden.
This was the latest in a series of Rhode Map Live events that have included interviews with former Congressman David Cicilline and a panel about mental health.
