Bonus Podcast: Rhode Map Live event on the state of education, from K-12 through college

PROVIDENCE — On Wednesday night, Rhode Map Live brought together a panel of local and state officials to talk about the issues facing education and youth from K-12 through college.

You can listen to a lightly edited version of the event in this bonus episode of the Rhode Island Report podcast.

The panelists included Lisa Odom-Villella, the deputy commissioner of elementary and secondary education, Shannon Gilkey, the commissioner of postsecondary education, and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera.