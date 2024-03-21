A brief history of pig to human transplants

Scientists have experimented for centuries with using parts from animals to prolong human life, but the technology has leapt ahead recently with advances in gene editing and immunology. Pigs have emerged as especially promising, because they are genetically similar to humans and their organs are roughly the same size. A brief history of the advances that led to today’s announced breakthrough.
1838 – New York based ophthalmologist Richard Kissam transplants a pig cornea into a young Irishman with only one functional eye, but it fails within a month.
1906 – A surgeon from Lyon, France conducts the first pig-to-human kidney transplant that results in the production of urine. The kidney fails after three days.
1968 – Dr. Donald Ross performs the first pig to human heart transplant in London. It lasts around 5 minutes.
1992 – Surgeons at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles implant a pig liver into a young, critically ill woman as she awaits a human donor. She dies after 36 hours.
1993 – A Swedish group headed by Carl Groth is the first to transplant pig islet cells, cells from the pancreas that produce insulin, into patients with diabetes, but there was no clinical benefit.
1996 – Cardiac surgeons transplant a pig’s heart into a human in India. The patient survives for 7 days.
2021 – Doctors at NYU Langone Health in New York perform the first transplant of a genetically engineered pig kidney into a deceased human on a ventilator. It functioned well and showed no signs of rejection over a 54-hour observation period.
2022 - Doctors at the University of Maryland School of Medicine transplant a genetically modified pig’s heart into a 57-year old patient with end-stage heart disease. He lives for nearly 7 weeks.
2023 – UMD doctors perform a second pig heart transplant in a 58-year-old patient with terminal heart disease. He lives for around two months.
