A brief history of pig to human transplants

Scientists have experimented for centuries with using parts from animals to prolong human life, but the technology has leapt ahead recently with advances in gene editing and immunology. Pigs have emerged as especially promising, because they are genetically similar to humans and their organs are roughly the same size. A brief history of the advances that led to today’s announced breakthrough.

1838 – New York based ophthalmologist Richard Kissam transplants a pig cornea into a young Irishman with only one functional eye, but it fails within a month.

1906 – A surgeon from Lyon, France conducts the first pig-to-human kidney transplant that results in the production of urine. The kidney fails after three days.