One man dead in Carver house fire, officials say

One man was killed when fire broke out inside a single family home in Carver Wednesday night, according to the Carver Fire department.
In a statement posed on social media, Fire Chief Craig Weston said first responders were alerted to a fire at 222 Tremont St. around 10:59 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived within three minutes, and were joined at the scene by Carver police officers, he wrote.
“Upon arrival they encountered heavy fire,” he wrote. “Firefighters and Carver Police officers were alerted immediately that a person was trapped inside. They entered the house and quickly found a man on the first floor.”
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, Weston wrote.
A second man escaped from the house and was taken to an unidentified local hospital, Weston wrote. “His injuries and condition are unknown,” the chief wrote.
No firefighters were injured, Weston wrote.
The fire is not considered suspicious, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
According to town assessing records, the home is a 1,178 square foot Cape-style residence built in 1920.
The fatal fire is under investigation by the department, State Police assigned to the state fire marshal’s office and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.
No further information is currently available.
