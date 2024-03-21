One man dead in Carver house fire, officials say

One man was killed when fire broke out inside a single family home in Carver Wednesday night, according to the Carver Fire department.

In a statement posed on social media, Fire Chief Craig Weston said first responders were alerted to a fire at 222 Tremont St. around 10:59 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived within three minutes, and were joined at the scene by Carver police officers, he wrote.

“Upon arrival they encountered heavy fire,” he wrote. “Firefighters and Carver Police officers were alerted immediately that a person was trapped inside. They entered the house and quickly found a man on the first floor.”