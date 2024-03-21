Fourth man arrested in fatal shooting of Fall River teen, officials say

Amannie Chiclana, 19, of Fall River, is due to be arraigned Friday in Fall River District Court on a charge of murder and illegal possession of a firearm, Quinn’s office said in a statement issued late Thursday night.

A fourth man was arrested Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a Fall River teenager last week, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s office said.

Colus Jamal "CJ" Mills-Good, 18, was gunned down while walking to school at Resiliency Preparatory Academy on March 14.

He is accused of fatally shooting Colus Jamal Mills-Good, 18, on March 14, around 11:40 a.m. in the area of Rock and Franklin streets in downtown Fall River. He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was later pronounced dead.

Three other Fall River teens, identified as Jadyn Ortiz, 19, Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel, 19, and Giovanni M. Nunes, 18, pleaded not guilty to accessory charges in the shooting. Each is being held on $250,000 cash bail, the statement said.

Investigators have not revealed a motive for the shooting. State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Fall River police, and homicide prosecutors assigned to Quinn’s office are conducting the investigation.

Mills-Good, a senior at the city’s Resiliency Preparatory Academy, was shot “at point-blank range” by four men in a black Acura sedan as he walked to school last Thursday, the district attorney’s office said previously.

Known to family and friends as “CJ,” Mills-Good’s death has left his family, and friends, and the Fall River community reeling. Mills-Good was funny and outgoing. He enjoyed playing his keyboard and dancing in front of a camera, recording Tik-Tok videos. He loved basketball, stealing balls, and dribbling down the court, they said.

Kyle Souza, a physical education teacher and basketball coach at the academy, first connected with Mills-Good nearly five years ago when he coached him in eighth grade.

“He hustled all the time,” Kyle Souza, a physical education teacher and basketball coach at the academy, told the Globe last week. “He didn’t care what team he was on, he didn’t care what the score was, he just wanted to play ball.”

Tonya Alanez of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.









Cathy Ching can be reached at cathy.ching@globe.com. Follow her @bycathyching.