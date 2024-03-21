In a first, Mass. General surgeons transplant a pig kidney into a man

The patient’s doctor said he is doing well several days after the four-hour operation, which took place on Saturday, but only the weeks and months ahead will reveal whether the operation was a lasting success. Doctors will track his kidney function, watch for signs that his body is rejecting it, and monitor for infections.

Surgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital have transplanted a kidney from a genetically engineered pig into the body of a 62-year-old Weymouth man, the first time an animal kidney has been transplanted into a living person and a milestone in the effort to make animal organs compatible with human bodies.

Previous experiments have involved pig kidneys placed in the bodies of brain-dead people and nonhuman primates. In the last two years, two men have received genetically modified pig hearts and lived for up to seven weeks.

Saturday’s operation, which used a pig whose genes were altered to make its organs less likely to be rejected, raises hopes for an alternative source for scarce organs, especially kidneys. More than 100,000 Americans are on waiting lists for organ transplants, and 17 of them die each day, according to the US Health Resources & Services Administration.

Surgeons performed the world's first genetically modified pig kidney transplant into a living human at Massachusetts General Hospital on Saturday, March 16. Michelle Rose/Massachusetts General Hospital

“It is super exciting because I can see that he is doing so well. It’s almost breathtaking to see that this is working,” said Dr. Winfred Williams, associate chief of the renal division at Mass. General and a transplant nephrologist who has known the patient for a decade. “If this technological advance gives us access to a continual robust supply of organs for transplantation, that will change the whole nature of the waiting lists for transplant.”

The Mass. General operation is another step in research into xenotransplantation — the transplantation of organs or tissues from one species to another — that has accelerated in recent years.

Teams at NYU Langone Health and the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine have transplanted pig kidneys into brain-dead people whose relatives agreed to the experiment; in one case the kidney lasted two months. In 2022 and 2023, doctors at the University of Maryland transplanted pig hearts into two men, but both died within two months. And last year researchers reported that gene-edited kidneys functioned well in monkeys for an average of 176 days and in one animal for more than two years.

The pigs whose organs were used in those monkey experiments came from the same company that supplied the organ for Saturday’s operation, run by Cambridge-based eGenesis. The company has used the CRISPR gene-editing technology to make 69 adjustments to the pig genome, eliminating features that would cause the human body to reject it and inactivating pig viruses that could be a threat to humans.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the transplant procedure under its “compassionate use” policy allowing experimental treatment for people with life-threatening conditions and few options.

The patient, Richard “Rick” Slayman, a manager with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, developed kidney failure as a result of diabetes and hypertension, the most common causes of kidney failure, according to Williams. After seven years on dialysis, the process of diverting blood to a machine to cleanse it, Slayman received a donated human kidney in 2018. In its fifth year, the kidney failed and Slayman was back on dialysis, which was especially grueling for him because of repeated difficulties accessing his blood vessels.

“His vessels were constantly clotting and failing,” Williams said. Efforts to fix the problem with surgery were unsuccessful.

When he was offered the chance at a highly experimental solution — a pig’s kidney —Slayman told Williams he was willing to take the chance because his life was so miserable.

Slayman was a good candidate for the experiment because aside from kidney failure and diabetes, he’s in “reasonably good health” and was familiar with the transplant process, Williams said.

On Saturday, Dr. Tatsuo Kawai, director of the Legorreta Center for Clinical Transplant Tolerance, and Dr. Nahel Elias, interim chief of transplant surgery went to a facility to perform surgery on the pig, which had been transported from out of state.

They removed both kidneys, to have one as backup, and the pig was euthanized while under anesthesia, its remaining organs saved for research.

The doctors put the kidneys on ice and returned by car to the hospital, where Slayman was already unconscious on the operating table.

Three surgeons operated — Elias, Kawai, and Shoko Kimura — assisted by two postdoctoral fellows. They cut open his lower abdomen on the left side, and began attaching the blood vessels, clamping them closed to avoid bleeding.

The pig kidney, previously drained of its own blood, lay there pale and beige. Then the surgeons removed the clamps, and the patient’s blood flowed into the transplanted organ. It turned a vivid pink, suddenly alive. The room erupted into cheers and applause. “Everybody was just elated,” Elias said.

In about a third of human transplants, the kidney doesn’t start working right away, but the pig kidney inside Slayman immediately started producing urine.

It has also been performing other critical kidney functions such as regulating levels of creatinine and potassium and secreting hormones.

When Williams went to check on Slayman on Wednesday, he was sitting on the side of his bed. “He looks like his old self,” he said. “Every day he’s improving from the day before.”

If he continues to thrive, Slayman will probably be discharged within the next few days. He’ll come back for tests twice a week for the first month, and may be ready to return to work in six weeks, Williams said.

To prevent his body from rejecting the organ, he will take the same regimen of immune-suppressing medications that all transplant recipients take, plus some medications specially designed for the xenotransplant.

Doctors will check to make sure the kidney is functioning properly, look for signs of rejection, and watch for infections.

“And then there are unknown unknowns,” Elias said. “We do not know if there is something that we have not seen in animal studies and has not been looked at that could create a problem.”

If the pig kidney fails, Slayman will have to resume dialysis. He won’t lose his place on the transplant list. But he’s been on the list for more than two years already, and finding a kidney match is especially difficult for African-Americans like him.

But for now, his doctors are holding on to hope amid their vigilance.

“People used to say that xenotransplantation will be the future — and always the future,” Elias said. “Many of us wouldn’t have thought that we could do it in our lifetime.”

