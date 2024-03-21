High levels of exercise before the pandemic linked to decreased risk of contracting COVID-19, Brigham and Women’s study finds

The researchers collected self-reported data in May 2020 through May 2022 from a group of over 61,000 adults, aged 45 or older, participating in one of three ongoing clinical studies, according to the study, published Feb. 13 in Jama Network Open .

“The results are very exciting because they suggest an association between levels of physical activity and odds of infection and severity, in this case for COVID-19,” said Dennis Muñoz-Vergara, first author of the study, in a phone interview.

High levels of physical activity before the pandemic are associated with a decreased risk of contracting or being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a recent study by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Muñoz-Vergara said a cohort of 61,000 adults is “considered a large cohort” in self-reported studies.

The participants, with an average age of 76, were asked to complete pre-pandemic self-reports on “lifestyle factors,” for example, physical activity levels, and were then split into three different categories — “inactive,” “insufficiently active,” or “sufficiently active” — based on U.S. and World Health Organization physical activity guideline which recommends 150 to 300 minutes of “moderate intensity” exercise every week, according to the study.

The adults who followed the physical activity guidelines before the pandemic in the “sufficiently active” group had a 10 percent lower chance of contracting COVID-19 and 27 percent lower odds of being hospitalized from COVID-19, compared to inactive adults, the study showed.

“Those who adhere to the physical activity guidelines before the pandemic had lower odds or risk of developing or being hospitalized with COVID,” Muñoz-Vergara said.

The results align with other recent studies, including one California study and another study led by Harvard-affiliated researchers, Muñoz-Vergara said, but it has “contributed more because it expanded those results” in a large population of older adults.

But the authors and an expert said multiple limitations of the study should be considered along with the results.

The study’s participants were predominantly older, college-educated women which makes it hard to generalize and apply the results to the broader public, said Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center and an associate professor at Boston University Medical School.

“I would love to see this in a more diverse group of people,” Assoumou said. “A group from other racial ethnic backgrounds to explore this, and also people from different socio-economic backgrounds. When you’re reading research, you wonder how generalizable is this finding and so seeing this replicated in other groups would be helpful.”

Assoumou also said the data was not “abstracted from medical records,” it was self-reported. Muñoz-Vergara also pointed out that the reported COVID-19 cases could have been “underestimated.”

“There were people that were asymptomatic cases that we have no way to know if they had COVID,” he said. “We always have to think about those limitations.”

The categorization for “severity” is also “based on hospitalization alone,” Muñoz-Vergara said, and some individuals may have been very sick but could not go to a hospital.

Muñoz-Vergara and Assoumou also mentioned what they called “confounding factors,” other reasons why the “sufficiently active” group may have had less severe COVID-19 cases, like getting a vaccine.

“Maybe the people who were more physically active in the beginning are the people who are more likely to wear masks and avoid crowds,” Assoumou said. “I worry about confounders in this article.”

Assoumou also wondered, “who is responding to that additional survey? Is it all people who were being very cautious and that’s why we’re seeing this?”

Despite the “confounders,” Assoumou said the study builds on prior studies about benefits of exercise for the lungs and “neurologic status.” It’s “encouraging,” she said.

“It goes with what we know, exercise is great for you,” she said. “So yes, go ahead and exercise.”

The study brings up more questions and can lead to further research, Assoumou said.

“Big picture, it’s a helpful data point that builds on what we already know related to physical activity,” she said. “Then, it brings up some intriguing questions, like can we now quantify how much physical activity do you actually need to have an impact on your risk of infection or hospitalization?”

Muñoz-Vergara said he wants to keep using this “rich dataset” already compiled to look into the association between pre-pandemic physical activity and the risk of depression during the first year of the pandemic, hoping to publish a new study in the next couple of months.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.