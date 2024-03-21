Regent Theatre in Arlington seeking new owner to carry on programming

The Regent, located at 7 Medford St., was built in 1916, opening as a “state-of-the-art” movie theater along with storefronts, offices, and even a bowling alley and pool hall in the basement, according to the statement.

In a statement, the Regent said owner Richard Stavros is retiring to pursue other interests but wants to sell to someone who’s interested in continuing “the Regent’s unique mix” of concerts and movies.

The owners of the Regent Theatre, a beloved film and music venue in Arlington for more than a century, are seeking a buyer to carry on the tradition.

The venerable theater has “operated continuously” since, offering live performances, film screenings, and community and cultural events outside of a pause in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The Regent has remained true to its roots as a “vibrant vaudeville house,” the statement said.

Stavros said his tenure dates back to the early ‘90s.

“In 1993, when the previous owner of the building was looking for someone to take over the management of the Regent, the only proposals he received for the theatre space were for a restaurant, a gym, or an office complex,” Stavros said in the release. “That is when I made him a proposal to turn it from a movie house to a Performing Arts Center. The rest is history.”

Acts featured at the Regent have included Joe Bonamassa, the Dresden Dolls, Samara Joy, John Mayall, Odetta, Paula Poundstone, Herb Reed and the Platters, Mickey Rooney, Michelle Shocked, Taj Mahal and many others.

“It’s been a joy and honor for us to have helped define the Regent’s unique programming and to grow the business over the past 20-plus years, and I hope to continue to be part of The Regent Theatre as we add to its legacy during this next exciting chapter,” Regent co-owner Leland Stein said in the statement.

The Regent’s 100-year anniversary celebration in April 2016 included a Mary Pickford silent film with live piano accompaniment, jugglers, jesters, dancers, and ushers in Edwardian garb.

“It’s nice that we are a survival story rather than being one of the many theaters that didn’t make it beyond the turn of the millennium,” Stein said ahead of the centennial. “None of us is getting rich off of this theater, but people thank us all the time for being here — audience members and performers alike.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

