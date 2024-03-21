President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Rhode Island

Help is on the way for some Rhode Islanders who have been affected by months of flooding from severe storms over the last few months.

President Joe Biden declared this week that a major disaster exists in Rhode Island and ordered federal funds to help recovery efforts in areas affected by December and January storms, including in Kent, Providence, and Washington counties, according to a press release.

Assistance will include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and businesses recover from the effects of storms that occurred from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2023, and from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2024.