President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Rhode Island

Help is on the way for some Rhode Islanders who have been affected by months of flooding from severe storms over the last few months.
President Joe Biden declared this week that a major disaster exists in Rhode Island and ordered federal funds to help recovery efforts in areas affected by December and January storms, including in Kent, Providence, and Washington counties, according to a press release.
Assistance will include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and businesses recover from the effects of storms that occurred from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2023, and from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2024.
Advertisement
Robert V. Fogel was named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional areas may be able to receive funding at some point if requested by the state and deemed realistic after further assessments, the press release said.
Funds will also be made available for hazard mitigation measures across the state on a cost-sharing basis.
Individuals and business owners who were affected by storm damage can apply for assistance at disasterassistance.gov.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.