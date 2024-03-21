Providence must lean into modern transportation solutions during bridge rebuild, not undo them

City and state leaders must move away from outdated approaches and embrace proven strategies to tackle traffic congestion head-on. Investments in robust public transit and bike networks should be central to any plan to ease traffic congestion.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley recently suggested that the city might ease traffic congestion during the projected 2-year closure of the Washington Bridge westbound by potentially removing some of its bike lanes. It’s crucial to address the shortsightedness of such a suggestion. Sacrificing affordable, sustainable transportation options is not the answer.

Far from being dispensable, bike lanes are fundamental components of modern transportation systems that improve road safety for everyone, cut emissions, help local businesses, and ease congestion. Notably, even the Federal Highway Administration – the agency within the US Department of Transportation that oversees the design, construction, and maintenance of our country’s highway system – recognizes these benefits on its website.

During Boston’s Orange Line shutdown in 2022, Mayor Michelle Wu introduced new bus and bike lanes, closed streets to enhance pedestrian safety, and provided free bike share passes. When the Sumner Tunnel closed this past summer, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation set up detours to keep congestion away from local streets, offered free transit service, and adjusted traffic signals. Similarly, cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Seattle, and Los Angeles all improved transit service to ease congestion after road or bridge collapses.

Although each city has unique challenges, there are valuable lessons to learn from their experiences. These instances underscore the importance of investing in modern transportation solutions instead of relying on outdated, futile measures like expanding roadways.

Expanding options and increasing freedom of choice in transportation isn’t just about convenience — it’s about resilience, reliability, and reducing stress. Investing in diverse transportation infrastructure helps us avoid single points of failure during unexpected events, like bridge closures and natural disasters. By diversifying our options to include high-quality public transit, bike lanes, and pedestrian-friendly streets, we create adaptable networks.

As businesses struggle and traffic worsens, it’s time for our leaders to embrace effective transportation solutions. Removing bike infrastructure and ignoring RIPTA isn’t the answer. Let’s move forward, not backward, in addressing our challenges.

Martina Haggerty, an urban planner and Providence resident, served as the Providence Planning Department’s director of special projects during former mayor Jorge Elorza’s tenure, and helped lead the administration’s expansion of the city’s network of bike lanes.

