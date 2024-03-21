Providence rejected transfer of Skyline lease over concerns about new tenant’s finances

However, when Skyline proposed transferring its lease to a newly formed company, Ithaka LLC, there were questions that went unanswered about the finances of the potential new tenant.

The city has been trying for months to evict Skyline from the events venue at Waterplace Park over years of late rent payments, unpaid taxes, fire code violations, and friction with its erstwhile CEO, Michael A. Mota .

PROVIDENCE -— The city parks commissioners rejected an East Greenwich businessman’s proposal to take over the lease for Skyline at Waterplace due to concerns about his company’s financial responsibility.

The commissioners unanimously rejected the license transfer at their Feb. 12 meeting. Mayor Brett Smiley, who chairs the commission, declined to discuss the reasons, saying at the time that he wanted to “find a solution for this space that benefits Providence residents and visitors.”

However, recently published meeting minutes elaborated on the decision: “After a discussion, and with sincere gratitude and appreciation for the interest from Ithaka, LLC., there were ongoing concerns about the financial responsibility of the proposed subtenant, including inadequate information regarding a balance sheet and some persistent questions around prospective revenues.”

Ithaka’s CEO Matthew G. Tsimikas told the Globe Thursday that he was declining comment until after Skyline’s eviction trial.

A Superior Court judge is expected to hold an eviction trial for Skyline in May. A District Court judge cleared the way last fall for the city to evict Skyline, but the company appealed.

The city-owned venue, with its stunning views of Waterplace Park, had long been a destination for weddings, political events, and celebrations. The land is owned by the state, but the facility is leased and managed by the city.

The Skyline group began leasing the building in 2016, and over the next several years, the parks commissioners, chaired by then-Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, granted the company three abatements that totaled more than three and a half years of rent, in exchange for repairs to the facility. Mota has claimed, without evidence, that Elorza granted a fourth abatement, which is why Skyline countersued the city, demanding to be repaid rent.

During the pandemic, Skyline received more than $1.8 million in federal COVID relief funds. Around that time, Mota also used Skyline to launch and sponsor events for his new Hollywood mobster-themed entertainment and events company, VirtualCons, and his cryptocurrency, VirtualCoin, neither of which are still operational.

Skyline is being run by Mota’s wife, Jodi, and his father-in-law, contractor Joseph Ricci. Its lease expires in 2026.

Skyline still hasn’t renewed its 2024 liquor license. Associate City Solicitor Mario Martone told the license board on Feb. 22 that the company had been expecting to transfer the lease.

Skyline is “still working on a potential transfer,” Martone said. Skyline didn’t have another event scheduled until April. “It’s ever changing,” Mota’s wife, Jodi, told the board in February. “We’re trying our best.”





