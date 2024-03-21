R.I. sees high interest in its new soccer team, but high interest rates for the new soccer stadium

“It was a full house,” Boston Globe reporter Brian Amaral said on the Rhode Island Report podcast. “People were really excited. It was a lot of kids, a lot of young people running around. But not just that. People of all ages were were out there.”

PROVIDENCE — If the opening match of Rhode Island’s new professional soccer team is any indication, the smallest state has a big interest in soccer.

But that was a historic debut by Rhode Island FC, which is playing in the USL Championship league, the second tier of American men’s soccer. So it remains to be seen whether the team can draw as big a crowd over the remainder of the season, he said.

And Rhode Island taxpayers have a stake in the team’s success because millions in public funds are being used to boost plans for a new soccer stadium in the city of Pawtucket, Amaral said.

“You’re really going to be able to tell whether or not there is an appetite for soccer,” he said. “Rhode Island taxpayers should probably be hoping and praying that there is, because this thing needs to pay back a lot of money. We’re putting a lot of money into the stadium.”

The team is playing at Bryant University in Smithfield this year, but plans call for opening the new stadium in Pawtucket in 2025.

And Amaral noted that he recently interviewed a Holy Cross economics professor, Victor Matheson, who has called the financing for the stadium “pure insanity.” At roughly $130 million, it’s by far the most expensive minor-league soccer stadium in the country, and one of the most expensive minor-league stadiums of any kind, Matheson told him.

“When they first approved this deal in 2022, they were talking about it’ll take about $60 million to pay back these bonds,” Amaral said. “Now it’s going to be $132 million over 30 years to pay back these bonds. Everybody who has tried to buy a house in the last year or so knows that borrowing has gotten more expensive. But this is way more expensive than anybody had counted on.”

Rhode Island taxpayers will help private developer Fortuitous Partners pick up over a third of the upfront cost of construction.

“Defenders of the deal say you can’t quantify state pride,” Amaral said. “You can’t quantify the ways that this is going to transform the area. It was for a long time a polluted site on the banks of the Seekonk River. And now it’s going to be a place where people can go and enjoy themselves, bring their families.”

But, he said, “The numbers were really sobering when they when they finally came out earlier this year.”

During Saturday’s home opener, Amaral interviewed team owner Brett Johnson. “He said, as a lot of the deal’s defenders do, that at some point they could refinance these bonds,” he said. “There is an opportunity.”

Also, Johnson noted that in addition to the stadium, the Tidewater Landing project includes new housing and commercial development. And he told Amaral that he expected “traction” on that housing component of the project within 90 days.

“I told him I will be setting a calendar reminder for 89 days to bother them about: ‘Where is the housing?’ ” Amaral said. “That is such an important part if this project is going to be successful.”

