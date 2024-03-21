Is a restaurant in the future for this historic Providence theater?

But Cellar Stories Bookstore closed in early 2023 after decades of being in business. The manager at Hotel Providence, which is now owned by Windham, is trying to get its restaurant (Backstage) off the ground again – though most nights, the dining room is empty. But there’s one building in Providence that I can’t stop thinking about: the former Rialto Theatre at 121 Mathewson St. On the ground floor, you can still see the sign for the former Dragon 2000 restaurant, where local reporters and state employees often grabbed grab boneless spare ribs and greasy egg rolls.

Chronic vacancy is a problem. Through the worst of the pandemic, there were small glimmers of hope, such as when Little City Coffee + Kitchen opened in a ground-floor space that had been empty since the 1990s. When Fortnight Wine Bar closed its doors, Providence Noodle Bar quickly moved in . And Blake’s Tavern has long been considered a place to watch Providence College games.

PROVIDENCE — Even in a vibrant downtown, Mathewson Street in Providence can be a tough place for business.

When it closed in 2014, there were plans to reopen as a lounge, but that never came to fruition.

The Rialto Theatre was once the site of a church, which was first constructed in 1829 and looked like a Greek temple. When the congregation moved to Elmwood, the building was used as a roller rink, according to historical records.

In 1906, it became the Scenic Temple Theater and was home to vaudeville. The Greek columns were removed, and a new facade was added. It had movies and illustrated songs, and admission was 10 cents. In 1919, it was converted and reborn as the Rialto Theatre, home to motion pictures. Edward M. Fay, who the Providence Journal called the “dean of Rhode Island entertainment” owned multiple theaters, including the Rialto.

Then came the 1950s, when the ground floor was divided up into individual storefronts. The theater space sat there empty, and Dragon 2000 eventually opened.

“Once you were a regular, they knew your order,” recalled Chris Bartnett, who now runs communications at the Rhode Island Foundation. In the 1990s, he said it was often called “Dragon Y2K.” On New Year’s Eve 1999, the small crew staffing Rhode Island Housing “in case of crisis” opted for take-out from Dragon 2000 as their last meal of the century, he said.

Dragon 2000 closed in 2014. It was supposed to become a gay lounge operated by local nightclub owner and LGBTQ community leader Chris Harris. But he died in 2019 after a battle with cancer. Today, a faded sign of a shirtless man promoting an upcoming new club has been left to peel from the walls. The other retail stores have been empty since 2017.

Seth Shapiro and former Providence mayor Joe Paolino of Paolino Properties purchased the site for $780,000 in 2019. Shapiro previously told me he wanted to turn the first floor into a bar and restaurant and use the upstairs for its original purpose: a performance space, perhaps a “mini house of blues.” It wasn’t the first time a developer thought of this: I found this sketch from 1994 that showed a rendering for plans that were never realized. A bar would have been located on the first floor.

Cast stone medallions showing musical instruments still hang on the exterior’s second story.Concrete stadium-style benches and a balcony (for box seating) inside the second-floor theater space could fit 300 to 500 people.

And many people have ideas about what could go inside the downstairs restaurant space.

For example, Andrea Freerks Nadeau, the owner of Ande’s Kitchen & Catering, said she wishes the former restaurant could be a space for vendors to host pop-ups. A local chef told me if he had the capital, it would be “an ideal location.”

But there are challenges: Located across from Mathewson Street Church, which provides services and food for unhoused individuals, the Rialto has become a refuge for the homeless. People in tents and sleeping bags use the building to block the wind and extreme weather. Interested buyers who toured the site within the last year told me there’s some damage inside that could be costly to remediate, including standing water in the basement, signs of animal infestations, and theater floors with holes in them. Many of the second floor’s windows are broken. Ornate ceiling tiles in the theater are crumbling.

Paolino told me a restaurant couldn’t just move into the space, and he hasn’t been able to find a tenant who has the necessary capital to make the financing work. Others who have contacted him said they want to open a nightclub.

“But I really don’t think downtown needs another nightclub,” said Paolino.

Now the building is for sale.

If anything, Paolino said, he wants to knock it down, but said the city won’t let him. Michaela Antunes, a spokeswoman for the city’s planning department, said there are restrictions to demolish and develop the property to “ensure that new projects are compatible with the historic character of downtown.”

Renovating the property “just may not be feasible,” said Paolino. “How can anyone build anything with the interest rates the way they are?”

Have a memory of Dragon 2000 or thoughts about the Rialto Theatre? I want to hear about them. Email me at RhodeIslandFoodClub@globe.com.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.