‘Tarzan’ Brown is inducted into the Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame

They discussed how Brown, a Narragansett Indian who lived in Rhode Island, had won the 1936 and 1939 Boston Marathons, and that his victory over Johnny Kelley gave rise to the nickname for a tough part of the course in Newton: “ Heartbreak Hill. ”

The scene was poignant: Indigenous people who, as children, had been plucked from their communities and shipped to American Indian boarding schools greeted each other and talked about how much they’d looked up to and been inspired by Ellison “Tarzan” Brown.

Anna Brown-Jackson and Theodore Pahiea Ellison Brown hold a banner showing that their grandfather, Ellison "Tarzan" Brown, has been inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame.

They knew that Brown, who was known as “Deerfoot” among his people, had represented the United States at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.

And so they and other Indigenous people were thrilled to attend the ceremony this past weekend at which Brown, who died in 1975, was inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame.

Two of Brown’s grandchildren — Anna Brown-Jackson of Rhode Island and Theodore Pahiea Ellison Brown of Minnesota — traveled to Oneida, Wisc., for the induction ceremony.

”It means that they are still remembering our grandfather,” Brown-Jackson said. “That was a very humbling experience.”

During the ceremony, some people cried as they recounted being ripped away from their families and sent to the government-run boarding schools where they were forbidden from speaking their Native languages and had their hair cut, she said. And some spoke about how they had followed “Tarzan” Brown’s career and ended up writing papers about him in college.

”Many times Native people’s contributions to sports are overlooked, but the majority of people had heard of our grandfather Tarzan, as we had heard of their loved ones,” Brown-Jackson said. “Many who have experienced the difficulties of boarding schools, poverty, and other obstacles look to various athletes who were here before them as role models and as an example they wanted to copy to cope with whatever they were going through.”

She said one speaker encouraged young Indigenous people to get involved in sports as a way to combat the perils of addiction and suicide.

Brown-Jackson said one young girl told her she was “going to be a runner, even though I’m a girl.” She gave the girl a hug, telling her, “You can do it.”

Meanwhile, the Smithsonian Institution now has a collection of newspaper and magazine clippings about “Tarzan” Brown and his trainer, Thomas “Tippy” Salimeno Sr., in the National Museum of the American Indian, she said.

And she said the Deerfoot 5K will be run again this year, honoring Brown with a race at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, R.I., at 9 a.m. April 20.

The race used to be held in September, but now it takes place close to Earth Day, Brown-Jackson said. “No one lived closer to the earth than my grandfather,” she said. “He lived off of the earth. He loved being outside and he loved being free.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.