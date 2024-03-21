Warwick police investigate fatal shootings of child, man

WARWICK, R.I. — A child was killed and a man shot himself during a disturbance at a home near West Shore Road Thursday morning.
Police Chief Bradford E. Connor said in a statement that officers responded to 71 Frawley St. just before 8:30 a.m., after getting a call that “a child had been shot and the alleged assailant was still inside the home with a firearm.”
Police got into the home and found the body of the child and a man, who had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
Detectives were working to piece together what happened, and there was no other information about what led up to the deaths. “The members of the Warwick Police Department send our deepest condolences to the family members and those affected by this senseless and unimaginable act,” Connor said in a statement.
Mayor Frank Picozzi shared the police department’s statement on Facebook Thursday. “It’s a very sad day in our city,” he wrote.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
