Warwick police investigate fatal shootings of child, man

WARWICK, R.I. — A child was killed and a man shot himself during a disturbance at a home near West Shore Road Thursday morning.

Police Chief Bradford E. Connor said in a statement that officers responded to 71 Frawley St. just before 8:30 a.m., after getting a call that “a child had been shot and the alleged assailant was still inside the home with a firearm.”

Police got into the home and found the body of the child and a man, who had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.