Washington Bridge Blues: A Rhode Island traffic jam playlist

So we asked readers of Rhode Map, Globe Rhode Island’s free daily newsletter , to provide suggestions for a bridge-themed playlist that we could jam to while stuck in traffic jams over the next couple of years.

PROVIDENCE — State officials recently announced that they’ll have to tear down and rebuild the westbound side of the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195, meaning motorists will face delays and disruptions for two years or more.

They did not disappoint. “Washington Bridge Blues: A R.I. traffic jam playlist” is an inspired collection of 13 songs, plus one Rhode Island Report podcast about the bridge.

The playlist begins with the Simon & Garfunkel classic, “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” which some readers should be recast as “Troubled Bridge Over Waters.”

It channels motorists’ frustration and rage with songs such as AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” and Sammy Haggar’s “I Can’t Drive 55.”

But it also provides the optimistic outlook of Bob the Builder’s theme song, “Can We Fix It? Yes We Can!”

