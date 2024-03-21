Woman arrested in Dominican Republic in connection with shooting of David Ortiz

On the night Ortiz was shot at a Santo Domingo bar in June 2019, Villasmil Manzanilla was seen in a car with some of the men involved with the plot, prosecutors have said.

The woman was identified by the Dominican Republic National Police as María Fernanda Villasmil Manzanilla. In 2019, Dominican prosecutors accused her of being an accomplice in the botched hit. She had been a fugitive from the law since then. Agents from the local Interpol office arrested her in Santo Domingo on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the police.

A 25-year-old Venezuelan woman has been arrested in the Dominican Republic over her alleged role in the near-fatal 2019 shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

In 2022, the Globe reported the shooting was instigated by drug kingpin César Peralta. Peralta has denied involvement in the shooting and has not been charged. Dominican authorities have maintained that Ortiz’s shooting was a case of mistaken identity, saying that the hitmen mistook the Red Sox slugger for their true target who was patronizing the same bar as Ortiz that night.

In a brief telephone conversation Thursday, Ortiz’s long-time agent, Fernando Cuza, said they were working to learn more about the arrest from Dominican authorities.

“We haven’t even heard details from the police,” he said. “At this point, no comment. We will find out more details as it develops.”

In an unrelated case, Peralta pleaded guilty in 2022 to importing cocaine to the United States.

Villasmil Manzanilla had been sought under “a red notice” since shortly after the shooting on June 9, 2019, police said on social media. When she was arrested, police seized her Venezuelan passport, two iPhones, bank cards, cash, jewelry, and other electronics.

She was traveling with a man and a woman who were not taken into custody, according to the posting.

The shooting seriously wounded Ortiz, a beloved figure in New England and his native Dominican Republic. In the months after the attack, he endured multiple surgeries, first in Santo Domingo and later at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Ten men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the shooting at a bar.

Among those sentenced in December 2022 were the shooter, Rolfi Ferreira Cruz, who fired a bullet into Ortiz’s back from point-blank range, and a getaway driver, Eddy Féliz García. Both were sentenced to 30 years in prison. Another defendant, Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, received a 20-year sentence for paying the hitmen, according to the East Santo Domingo prosecutor’s office.

After the shooting, authorities quickly caught Ferreira, Féliz, and many of their accomplices. (Enraged onlookers aided police by pulling the men’s motorcycle to the ground as they tried to drive away). But the information the Dominican government provided about why the shooting had occurred was less definitive.

The country’s then-attorney general claimed the attack had been a case of mistaken identity, that the shooter had meant to kill another man who was sitting near Ortiz and happened to be dressed similarly. Many Dominicans found that explanation absurd, since Ortiz is perhaps the country’s most recognizable man.

Ortiz hired former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis to investigate the shooting, and Davis shared his findings with the Globe in March 2022. He concluded that Peralta had come to feel disrespected by Ortiz, prompting him to place a bounty on Ortiz’s head and sanction the hit squad that tried to kill him.

In a phone interview Thursday, Manuel Santos Paula, an attorney who represented two men now serving jail sentences for their roles in the shooting, described Villasmil Manzanilla as an alleged accomplice in the botched hit.

“She was associated with the group,” Santos Paula said in Spanish.

