So Governor Healey takes a few personal days away. So what?

Re “Healey says family trips are private” (Page A1, March 19): Regarding all the questions surrounding first Kate Middleton and now our own governor, Maura Healey: Good grief, could we all just stop obsessing about the whereabouts of public figures? When we elect government officials, we do not get 24-hour access to their personal lives any more than corporations gain entry into the personal lives of their top executives. Public service is hard enough — satisfying expectations for performance, allocating appropriate resources for services, and trying to meet seemingly endless demands for those services.

Elected officials are increasingly expected to fill every gap, and at its best, government can provide a modicum of care — in public safety, public health, public education, infrastructure, air and water pollution management, and the list goes on.