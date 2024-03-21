fb-pixelFor access' sake, lawmakers urged to boost hybrid public meetings Skip to main content
LETTERS

For sake of access, lawmakers urged to boost hybrid public meetings

Updated March 21, 2024, 2 hours ago
City Council clerk Carol Moore sat beside a screen displaying the Zoom window through which she managed remote participation during a meeting in May 2022.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The Boston Globe’s thought-provoking March 10 editorial, “Hybrid public meetings are a pandemic innovation worth keeping,” addresses the importance of remote access to public meetings, which creates inclusivity for everyone such as those who are immunocompromised, have a disability, struggle with transportation, or have caregiving responsibilities that make it a challenge to attend public meetings in person.

Legislation cited in the editorial, An Act to Modernize Participation in Public Meetings, is just one of several bills before the Legislature. Lawmakers have also proposed An Act Relative to Remote Access for Public Bodies and Town Meeting and An Act to Modernize Municipal Meetings, Town Meetings, and Local Elections.

Advertisement

If passed, these bills would create opportunities for diverse voices to be heard in public meetings in whatever way is safest, most convenient, and most accessible. Isn’t that what everyone wants?

Helen Zazulak

Natick

Globe Opinion