For sake of access, lawmakers urged to boost hybrid public meetings

The Boston Globe’s thought-provoking March 10 editorial, “Hybrid public meetings are a pandemic innovation worth keeping,” addresses the importance of remote access to public meetings, which creates inclusivity for everyone such as those who are immunocompromised, have a disability, struggle with transportation, or have caregiving responsibilities that make it a challenge to attend public meetings in person.

Legislation cited in the editorial, An Act to Modernize Participation in Public Meetings, is just one of several bills before the Legislature. Lawmakers have also proposed An Act Relative to Remote Access for Public Bodies and Town Meeting and An Act to Modernize Municipal Meetings, Town Meetings, and Local Elections.