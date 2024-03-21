Colleges should be neutral as students learn to think for themselves

Re “Institutional neutrality for American campuses: Discuss”: In response to Judith Black’s March 18 letter to the editor concerning the need for colleges and universities to “speak out for righteousness,” may I point out that one person’s (or institution’s) moral stance may not be another’s. The role of institutions of higher learning is not to tell students what to think but rather to foster discussion about current affairs and topics. This is called education, or learning to think for yourself. The institution itself must remain neutral.

Ellen Franco