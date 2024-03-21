fb-pixelColleges should be neutral as students learn to think for selves Skip to main content
LETTERS

Colleges should be neutral as students learn to think for themselves

Updated March 21, 2024, 6 minutes ago
A rally was held at Brown University in Providence last month to support some students who were enacting a hunger strike in support of the Palestinians amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Re “Institutional neutrality for American campuses: Discuss”: In response to Judith Black’s March 18 letter to the editor concerning the need for colleges and universities to “speak out for righteousness,” may I point out that one person’s (or institution’s) moral stance may not be another’s. The role of institutions of higher learning is not to tell students what to think but rather to foster discussion about current affairs and topics. This is called education, or learning to think for yourself. The institution itself must remain neutral.

Ellen Franco

Brookline

Globe Opinion