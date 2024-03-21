28 seniors receive scholar-athlete award from Grinold chapter of the National Football Foundation

The Jack Grinold Eastern Massachusetts chapter of the National Football Foundation has selected 28 graduating senior football players for its 48th annual Scholar-Athlete Awards.

The honorees, chosen for their excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in the community, are: John Enman and Connor Lebrun (Andover), Luke Travaglini (Belmont Hill), Luke Connolly and Anthony Nichols (Bishop Fenwick), Jack Kelly and Henry Machnik (BB&N), Mike Bonsu, Jason Martin (Dartmouth), Joe McCauley and Darius Day (Dexter Southfield), Lincoln Moore and Nathan Urman (Foxborough), Wyatt Bolduc, Brandon Jackman and Connor Curtis (Mansfield), Roman Schofield (Medfield), Ben Caledonia and Ferris Collins (Milton), Zach Wolinski and Jake Saalfrank (North Andover), Aidan Gilbert (Norton), Mason McSweeney and Matthew Callahan (St. John’s Prep), Ethan Harris (Taunton), Devin Hunt (Westwood), Kieran Corr (Winchester), and Henry Hasselbeck (Xaverian).