UConn women’s star Aaliyah Edwards declares for WNBA Draft following NCAAs

STORRS, Conn. — UConn center Aaliyah Edwards announced Thursday that she will enter the WNBA draft, in which she is expected to be a first-round pick.

The 6-foot-3 senior from Kingston, Ontario, revealed her plans in a video posted on social media, two days before the Huskies open NCAA Tournament play.

“Let’s have one last dance,” she said in her post. “In addition to one last dance, I will be officially declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft. I’m prepared, but more importantly I’m ready for the next chapter.”