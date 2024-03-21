Bruins lose their way against Rangers in matchup of top contenders in Eastern Conference

The Rangers iced it with a pair of empty-net goals, including one by Artemi Panarin that completed his seventh career hat trick.

Adam Fox went top shelf on Jeremy Swayman for the game-winner in the third period just 40 seconds after the Bruins had tied it up on a Justin Brazeau goal.

The Bruins’ three-game winning streak came to a crashing halt at the hands of the Rangers, who waltzed out of TD Garden with a 5-2 win Thursday night.

Boston (41-15-15) will now hit the road for six straight games, the last five of which are against teams fighting for playoff spots or slots. New York (46-20-4) moved within a point of the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins.

The opening minute was a rough one for the home team as an errant Brad Marchand pass wound up on Alexis Lafreniere’s stick and the top pick in the 2020 draft bolted down ice with just Brandon Carlo between him and Swayman (26 saves). Carlo deftly swept the puck away from Lafreniere but the big defenseman’s stick caught the Ranger up high, and he was sent to the box a mere 50 seconds in.

New York couldn’t muster much with the man advantage. In fact, the Bruins had the best chance during the two minutes, with Pavel Zacha breaking in (and breaking Jack Roslovic’s ankles) before landing a tester on Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick (24 saves).

The Bruins got a power play themselves at the six-minute mark when Fox was banished for hooking Trent Frederic on Quick’s porch. Boston dominated play for two minutes but it wasn’t until the penalty had expired that it was able to cash in.

Frederic had a pair of swipes on Quick (on a nice feed from Brazeau, who was working in Gretzky’s office) before Jake DeBrusk pounced on a loose puck. The red-hot winger glided across the top of the slot and ripped it past Quick’s left pad at 8:04.

Marchand had a nifty opportunity to double the lead with a point-blank bid but Quick swatted it away.

The Bruins went back on the power play (Chris Kreider for tripping), and though they applied a steady stream of pressure couldn’t extend their lead.

It was a furious pace to start the second period with more than five minutes ticking off before the first whistle.

The pace seemed to tire the Bruins, who lost their legs over the final 10 minutes while the Rangers swarmed. New York tied it at 7:58 when Panarin connected for the first of his two gift-wrapped goals of the period.

Danton Heinen tried a blind drop pass that Panarin intercepted. The crafty winger closed on Swayman and, using Zacha as a screen, popped the tying goal into the net.

Another Fox mistake (high sticking on Hampus Lindholm) gave the Bruins a power play, but again they couldn’t get anything cooking.

Kreider had the best opportunity, collecting a puck that bounced off Morgan Geekie skates and swooping in on Swayman. The pride of Boxford couldn’t convert however, with Swayman defecting it high over the net.

Panarin’s second present came off Lindholm’s stick and with 35 seconds remaining in the period. Lindholm deflected Panarin’s pass and the puck struck DeBrusk, who was diving across the slot to prevent the back door, and it slid through Swayman’s pads to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

