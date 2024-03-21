The Celtics averted zoning out against the Bucks, but it exposed trouble with the zone (defense)

In the fourth quarter Wednesday night in a 122-119 victory against the Bucks, the Celtics again faced that simple but yet complex defense as Milwaukee valiantly rallied from a 21-point deficit. And the Celtics offense again went into neutral in key moments, allowing the shorthanded Bucks to turn a blowout into a nail-biter.

For the Celtics, facing a zone defense in the past few years has been similar to driving through that deep red line on a tachometer.. They have struggled. They have become stagnant. They have played right into the hands of their opponents. Their high-octane Bugatti offense has been reduced to a sputtering Yugo.

The difference, however, this time was the Celtics were able to jumpstart their offense in time to secure another win, with Jayson Tatum scoring 8 of his team’s final 12 points. They’ll see plenty of zones in the postseason, plenty of defenses that will test their offensive instincts, force them to think before passing, to hesitate before shooting.

The Celtics’ win became a matter of survival as the Bucks, without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, made a furious fourth-quarter rally with Bobby Portis missing a potential tying 3-pointer just nine minutes left after Boston had taken a 104-83 lead.

The run was a combination of the Celtics’ timidity and Milwaukee’s shot-making. But the Celtics recovered just in time to avoid what would have been a disheartening loss. Yet, the Bucks jumped on a plane back to Milwaukee knowing they can play with the Celtics in an intense playoff series, especially if Khris Middleton returns to form.

Now the Celtics will eventually figure out the zone, and the Bucks couldn’t stop them with man-to-man defense, so both teams have some homework to do before a potential rematch.

“We did keep fighting,” said Bucks coach Doc Rivers. “We ended up shooting the ball better than them. I thought our zone was really effective, mixing up, zone [and] man. It made them hesitate what they were running and that helped us. This is a really good learning opportunity for us, that’s the way I look at it.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has maintained he wants his team to face late-game challenges before the postseason begins. But with a historic point differential, close games and clutch situations have been rare. Of course he wasn’t pleased the Bucks made an 18-point run in nine minutes, but he was pleased they didn’t crack under the pressure.

The Bucks, even without Antetokounmpo, are a potent offensive team with the prolific Damian Lillard, Middleton, who has always punished the Celtics, and Portis, who scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter.

What Mazzulla has to ponder is whether his team went 5 for 18 in the fourth quarter because of the zone or just missing quality shots. The Celtics missed a series of jumpers in the final period, shots that went down in the first three quarters. If the Celtics make half of those shots, then the narrative would be they solved the zone. But they didn’t.

The question is whether the Celtics can be better shots against a zone. Tatum, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis were a combined 4-for-15 shooting in the fourth after going 19 for 37 in the first three.

“I thought we got some good looks against the zone,” Mazzulla said. “I thought there were a couple of plays that didn’t go our way but I thought Jayson’s poise down the stretch of getting to the free throw line and get to the spot that he wanted was the key to the game.”

Mazzulla said the zone “distorted” the Celtics spacing earlier in the fourth quarter, when the Bucks applied it against a lineup that included Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman. With Brown and Porzingis returning with nine minutes left, the Celtics offense picked up, with White hitting a pair of 3-pointers to maintain a 13-point lead.

But then came another scoreless stretch, this time 3 minutes, 39 seconds.

“[The zone] also magnifies the shots that you don’t make,” Mazzulla said. “Where it’s like ‘They’re missing because [the opponent] is playing zone.’ If you miss those against man [defense], it’s like, ‘Aww that’s good offense.’ We’ve just got to work through a couple of possessions we had [where we struggled].”

Mazzulla said the key is getting into their offense quicker and make quicker decisions. You could almost see the Celtics retreat once the zone began to collapse on ballhandlers and the Bucks put a smaller but physical player against Porzingis in the paint, making his shots more difficult. Porzingis is the key to breaking the zone, because he can shoot over almost every defender, but the Bucks played a physical defense the Celtics had to counter.

“The thought process in the fourth quarter is the game slows down, but it doesn’t have to,” Brown said. “As long as you take care of the ball, you can still play with pace, still play with speed. We don’t got to go into these slow, isolation plays. We can still run good offense in that pace. That’s something we can definitely work on.”

Both teams walk away feeling like they accomplished something Wednesday. The Celtics came closer to clinching the East and were able to withstand the Bucks’ late-game push with solid execution in the final two minutes. And the Bucks found a way to slow down the Celtics offense, knowing their best defensive player, Antetokounmpo, was back in Milwaukee.

It leaves plenty of possibilities and intrigue if these two teams meet again in May.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.