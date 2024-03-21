Tight end Austin Hooper welcomes opportunity to work with Patriots coordinator Alex Van Pelt again

“It makes work so much better when you enjoy the people you work with,” Hooper said Thursday. “[Van Pelt’s] style, his approach, his offense, his understanding of his personnel, who he is as a man and as a coach, it’s going to make it very fun to be in the building every day.”

Hooper, who signed a one-year deal in New England, reunites with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney — both of whom were on Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff during Hooper’s two seasons with the Browns.

After conversations with his agent and former coaches, tight end Austin Hooper said making the decision to join the Patriots was “really simple.”

According to the 29-year-old Hooper, Van Pelt is a “really smart guy” who helped him view the game from a different perspective. When the pair started working together in Cleveland, Hooper had played for one other team, the Falcons, who drafted him in the third round in 2016 out of Stanford. His time with Van Pelt was his first exposure to a new system after four years in the league.

Hooper said he especially appreciated Van Pelt’s consistent approach and attitude. He also noted that Van Pelt’s NFL playing experience — 11 years as a backup quarterback — allowed him to create a deeper understanding with the players.

“By no means am I implying that he lets things slide,” Hooper said. “He’ll address issues if they’re there, obviously, as all good coaches do. But there’s a way to go about it which inspires the guys and keeps the atmosphere good, keeps the atmosphere one where you can learn, one where you can try stuff out at practice, you can push that boundary. I’ll say I’ve worked with a lot of coaches and not everyone is like that.”

Hooper expressed excitement to return to a familiar offense. Following his time with the Browns, he played a season for the Titans and last year was with the Raiders — stints that he said will only benefit him.

In the Raiders' 21-17 win over the Patriots last season, Austin Hooper caught a pair of passes for 19 yards and hurdled over cornerback Myles Bryant. Ethan Miller/Getty

“I’ve been in a bunch of different offenses, whether it be gap scheme, outside zone, play-action, passing game, attacks, short-intermediate passing attacks — it’s cool when you get to be a part of five, six different offenses,” Hooper said. “You learn to be a jack-of-all-trades at everything.”

In Atlanta, Hooper put up his best numbers as a pass catcher. His best statistical season came in 2019, when he caught 75 passes on 97 targets for 787 yards and six touchdowns. He continued to run routes in his later stops — averaging 37.5 receptions and 364.5 receiving yards over the past four seasons — but also took on more of a run-blocking role.

When asked about tricks he picked up along the way to help develop rapport with a quarterback, Hooper was straightforward in answering.

“If you’re in the right spot at the right time, the quarterback loves that,” Hooper said. “If you do that consistently, he’ll like you more. It’s not that deep, I swear. Everyone wants to go into relationships and everything. It’s just like, ‘Hey man, he’s going to get hit, he’s going to throw this ball to a point in space, can you trust that you’re going to go in front of that defender and not make him look like an idiot in front of 10 million people?’ ”

Hooper joins veteran Hunter Henry, who has emerged as one of the Patriots’ more reliable pass catchers over the past three seasons, in the tight end room and is prepared to contribute in any capacity.

“Being in so many different offenses, I’ve been asked to do so many different things,” Hooper said. “With that, at first, it was a lot of, to be honest, discomfort. Everyone likes to be in their own comfort zone, but being in all of those different experiences have allowed me to become more comfortable with so many different aspects of the position.”

Hawkins coming on board

The Patriots are signing safety Jaylinn Hawkins, according to a league source. The 26-year-old Hawkins started his career with the Falcons in 2020 and was waived by Atlanta last October. He then signed with the Chargers and contributed primarily on special teams … Jacoby Brissett is one of 16 captains for the second annual NFLPA Classic, a golf tournament set to take place Thursday through Saturday in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Joining Brissett in his foursome will be fellow quarterbacks Davis Mills, Joshua Dobbs, and Sam Howell … Wide receiver DeMario Douglas has changed his jersey number from 81 to 3. Linebacker Mack Wilson previously wore No. 3 but signed with the Cardinals this offseason.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.