Rangers at Bruins: It’s a showdown at the top of the Eastern Conference

The Rangers, tied for second in the East, are in Boston to take on the first-place Bruins — and just three points separate the two.
New York is surging, a month removed from a 10-game win streak and now winners of five of its last six. But critical defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba will both be out on Thursday.
The Bruins are on a three-game winning streak and have won six of their last eight.
This one’s got playoff implications with just 12 regular season games remaining. Here’s your preview.
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -135. O/U: 5.5.
RANGERS
Season record: 45-20-4. vs. spread: 35-34. Over/under: 33-31, 5 pushes
Last 10 games: 6-3-1. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 5-4, 1 push
BRUINS
Season record: 41-14-15. vs. spread: 35-35. Over/under: 34-35, 1 push
Last 10 games: 7-2-1. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-4, 1 push
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: NY Rangers 230, Boston 234
Goals allowed: NY Rangers 186, Boston 189
Power play: NY Rangers 25.6%, Boston 24.2%
Penalty minutes: NY Rangers 609, Boston 693
Penalty kill: NY Rangers 83.2%, Boston 82.0%
Faceoffs won: NY Rangers 52.6%, Boston 49.4%
Stat of the day: Across New York’s franchise history, no team has played the Rangers more times than the Bruins.
Notes: The Bruins (41-14-15, 97 points) used a three-goal third period to coast to their sixth win in eight games (6-1-1) on Tuesday, a 6-2 triumph over the Senators. ... David Pastrnak capped off his second hat trick of the season in the final period, while fourth-liners Justin Brazeau (two goals) and Jesper Boqvist also contributed to the Bruins’ scoring. Kevin Shattenkirk (3) and Morgan Geekie (2) had multiple assists. ... The Rangers (45-20-4, 94 points) look to bounce back from just their second loss in a seven-game span (5-2-0) as they dropped a 4-2 decision to the Jets on Tuesday. ... Coach Peter Laviolette’s group is without top-four defensemen Ryan Lindgren and captain Jacob Trouba due to injuries, which is especially taxing in the midst of eight games in 13 days.
