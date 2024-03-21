Rangers at Bruins: It’s a showdown at the top of the Eastern Conference

The Rangers, tied for second in the East, are in Boston to take on the first-place Bruins — and just three points separate the two.

New York is surging, a month removed from a 10-game win streak and now winners of five of its last six. But critical defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba will both be out on Thursday.

The Bruins are on a three-game winning streak and have won six of their last eight.