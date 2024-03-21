NESN’s lineup for Red Sox broadcasts this year will be very familiar, with just one new face

The broadcast booth will feature play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien — in his ninth year with NESN and 18th overall calling Red Sox games — with Mike Monaco handling some play-by-play duties.

The only addition is former infielder Deven Marrero, who will be part of the studio team.

NESN announced its talent lineup for this year’s Red Sox broadcasts Thursday, and the names are quite familiar.

Color analysts will be Kevin Youkilis, Lou Merloni, Will Middlebrooks, and Kevin Millar. Jahmai Webster returns for his seventh year as the in-game reporter.

Youkilis, in his third season in the booth and fourth overall with NESN, is expected to be an analyst for approximately 75 games.

Merloni will call 40-45 games; he also is scheduled for 70-75 with WEEI, the team’s flagship radio network. Middlebrooks, who also will be a studio analyst, will be in the booth for 35 or so games, and Millar around 20.

Tom Caron, who has spent 23 of his 29 years at NESN as part of its Red Sox broadcasts, returns as the primary studio anchor, with Adam Pellerin also handling hosting duties.

Studio analysts will include Jim Rice (his 22d year at NESN), holdovers Middlebrooks, Jonathan Papelbon, and Lenny DiNardo, and newcomer Marrero. Darnell McDonald will not be back.





