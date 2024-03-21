The season opener days away, Red Sox still have roster decisions to make

There are six other players who will land with Triple A Worcester barring an unexpected need.

That group includes six players sure to open the season on the injured list: Lucas Giolito , Vaughn Grissom , Liam Hendricks , Bryan Mata , Chris Murphy , and Rob Refsnyder .

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There’s considerably more space in the Red Sox clubhouse at this stage of spring training with 42 players left on the camp roster.

That leaves 30 players for 26 spots.

“We still have decisions to make,” manager Alex Cora said. “But we’re very comfortable.”

The health of late-inning relievers Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin is one factor. Jansen had pitched in one game because of a sore shoulder and tight back and Martin had not appeared at all because of a slight groin strain.

They were scheduled to face the Orioles on Thursday night. Getting over that hurdle would get them back on track for Opening Day.

“How they feel [Friday] will give us some clarity how we attack the 26-man roster,” Cora said.

The Sox lack lefthanders. There are none competing for a rotation slot and the only lefthanded relievers are Brennan Bernardino, Joely Rodriguez, and Lucas Luetge.

As other teams make cuts, the Sox are likely to see upgrades via the waiver wire or a minor trade.

“We’re aware of other guys, too,” said Cora. “We’re going to make the best decisions for the roster.”

Bello adjusts

Brayan Bello was scheduled to face the Blue Jays in Dunedin on Friday afternoon. But with heavy rain in the forecast, he will pitch on Saturday afternoon against the Pirates at Bradenton.

The righthander remains lined up to start Thursday on Opening Day in Seattle.

The weather led to other adjustments. Cora and the major league coaches will not travel to Dunedin, a three-hour drive. The Double A staff will go instead.

Bobby Dalbec and Pablo Reyes are among the players scheduled for the trip.

Catching under fire

Catching coach Jason Varitek is a devious fellow.

He designed a competition for 10 catchers that took place before the game. The challenge was to catch knuckleballs shot out of a pitching machine while two other catchers waved pool noodles in front of your mask.

With most of the players and coaches in major league camp watching, Connor Wong defeated Roberto Perez in the final round after knocking off Reese McGuire and Mark Kolozsvary.

Working the clock

With a 10-game West Coast trip to open the season, the Sox are trying a few things to help the players adjust to the time change.

Friday’s workout will be in the afternoon as opposed to early in the morning. There’s a 6:05 p.m. game on Saturday. The Sox then have a night game at Texas on Monday, then a day game on Tuesday, before flying to Seattle for a day off and optional workout on Wednesday.

The Sox last opened the season on the West Coast in 2019 and were 3-8.

“That’s something we learned in ‘19. You have to make adjustments,” Cora said.

NESN sets crews

NESN announced its broadcasters for the coming season. Dave O’Brien and Mike Monaco will have play-by-play with Lou Merloni, Will Middlebrooks, Kevin Millar, and Kevin Youkilis as analysts.

Jahmai Webster returns as sideline reporter for a seventh season.

Tom Caron will host the pregame and postgame shows along with Adam Pellerin. It will be Caron’s 24th season of Sox coverage.

Middlebrooks, Lenny DiNardo, Jonathan Papelbon, and Jim Rice return. Former Sox infielder Deven Marrero joins the show. It will be Rice’s 22nd season with NESN.

Special guests

Cohen and Willa Snow announced “Play ball” before the game. They are the children of Chris Snow, the former Globe Red Sox beat writer who died Sept. 30 of ALS. Snow left journalism for a career as an executive with the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames. Snow and his family helped raise more than $575,000 to combat the disease as he undertook experimental treatments . . . Tyler O’Neill was the DH on Thursday. He has not played the outfield since March 14 because of a sore left calf. The expectation is that he will be ready for full duty on Opening Day . . . Murphy is getting a second opinion on his injured elbow ligament. He is likely headed for season-ending surgery . . . The vaunted Red Sox equipment truck returned to Fenway South to be loaded up for the trip back to Fenway Park.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.