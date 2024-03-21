Thursday’s spring training report: Red Sox rally to edge Orioles

BREAKDOWN: The Sox scored twice in the seventh inning to take a 3-2 lead and held on from there. Triston Casas tied the game with a single. Masataka Yoshida followed with a ground out that scored an alert Bobby Dalbec with the go-ahead run. Cooper Criswell worked four scoreless innings for the Sox. Trevor Story was 2 for 3 with a walk, raising his Grapefruit League OPS to 1.035. The Sox are 3-1-1 in their last five games.

NEXT: The Sox are scheduled to play the Blue Jays upstate in Dunedin at 1:05 p.m. on Friday with the game on NESN, but rain is in the forecast.

