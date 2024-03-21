Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter was fired amid an alleged gambling scandal. Here’s what we know so far.

On Tuesday, Ohtani’s spokesman told ESPN that Ohtani transferred the funds to cover his friend’s gambling debt. The spokesman then made Mizuhara available for an interview. When ESPN reached out to Ohtani’s camp Wednesday to comment, Ohtani’s spokesman contacted the pitcher’s lawyers, who then walked back Mizuhara’s account. By the end of the day Wednesday, Mizuhara had also recanted parts of his account — and been fired by the Dodgers.

At least $1 million in wire transfers were sent from Ohtani’s bank account to a Southern California bookmaking operation in the fall of 2023. Reporters began asking questions about the wire transfers, and the probes resulted in Mizuhara’s firing. But the full story isn’t so simple.

Get 108 Stitches Receive the Globe's best reporting and commentary on the Red Sox every weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

The order of events isn’t crystal clear, but what is evident is that on Tuesday, Ohtani’s camp said the player was helping Mizuhara with his gambling debts, and on Wednesday, the same people said someone had stolen money from Ohtani.

Advertisement

So what really happened? Here’s what we know so far.

What are the allegations against Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter?

Sports betting is still illegal in California. Mizuhara allegedly racked up gambling debts with a Southern California bookmaking operation that is under federal investigation, according to ESPN.

A spokesman for Ohtani initially told ESPN that Ohtani had transferred the funds to cover Mizuhara’s gambling debt. The spokesman arranged an interview with Mizuhara for ESPN Tuesday night, during which Mizuhara corroborated the spokesman’s story.

But before ESPN published its piece, the spokesman rebutted Mizuhara’s account. Ohtani’s lawyers, from Berk Brettler LLP, issued a statement: “In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities.”

Advertisement

After the statement came out, ESPN asked Mizuhara if he had been accused of theft and he said he could not comment — but did not say who told him he could not.

With whom were bets allegedly placed?

Federal investigators are examining an operation run by Southern California bookmaker Mathew Bowyer. The payments in Ohtani’s name were reportedly sent from Ohtani’s account to an associate of Bowyer’s. ESPN reports multiple sources — including Mizuhara — said Ohtani does not gamble.

ESPN reviewed bank information showing Ohtani’s name on two $500,000 payments sent in September and October.

Per ESPN, Mizuhara began gambling with Bowyer in 2021, and Mizuhara thought it was legal. Bowyer’s lawyer told ESPN that Bowyer never met or spoke to Ohtani, and Mizuhara said he has never bet on baseball.

Bowyer, 48, could be facing potential felony charges.

Timeline of events

2013: Ohtani and Mizuhara meet in Japan

The pair met when Mizuhara, now 39, returned to Japan to translate for English-speaking players on the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, which Ohtani had joined that year.

2018: Ohtani signs with the Angels, bringing Mizuhara with him

When Ohtani signed his first MLB contract, he brought Mizuhara along, and the two formed a close friendship.

2021: Mizuhara meets bookmaker Mathew Bowyer

The two reportedly connected at a poker game in San Diego. Mizuhara later claimed that he thought it was legal to place bets with Bowyer despite California’s law banning sports gambling.

Advertisement

September and October 2023: $1 million sent to Bowyer under Ohtani’s name

Bank records show Ohtani’s name on two $500,000 wire transfers sent to an associate of Bowyer’s. Mizuhara later claimed the wire transfers were completed after Ohtani agreed to cover $4.5 million of the interpreter’s gambling debts.

October 2023: Federal authorities raid Bowyer’s home

They said they found cash, casino chips, banking documents, a money-counting machine, and more.

December 2023: Ohtani signs with the Dodgers

Ohtani shattered the record for largest MLB contract with a 10-year, $700 million deal that defers $680 million to be paid after the life of the contract.

January 2024: Federal agents notice Ohtani’s name in Bowyer’s operation

They discovered his name on the wire payments, prompting a deeper probe.

Tuesday: Mizuhara sits down with ESPN

A spokesman told ESPN that Ohtani transferred the funds to cover his friend’s gambling debt. He then made Mizuhara available for a 90-minute interview.

Wednesday: Ohtani’s camp changes course, and so does Mizuhara

Things got really busy on Wednesday. Here’s the summary.

1. Ohtani leads the Dodgers to a season-opening 5-2 win over the Padres in South Korea.

2. An ESPN reporter probes Ohtani’s camp about Mizuhara’s allegations. Ohtani’s spokesman contacts the pitcher’s lawyers, then walks back Mizuhara’s account.

3. Ohtani’s attorneys release the statement: “In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities.”

Advertisement

4. ESPN follows up with Mizuhara, who says he was told he could not comment on whether he had been accused of theft. He would not say who told him he could not comment.

5. Mizuhara also walks back his story, saying Ohtani had no knowledge of his gambling or debt and did not make the wire transfers that are in his name — a day after he told ESPN Ohtani was the one who transferred money to Bowyer’s associate.

It’s important to note that using a wire “which entitles the recipient to receive money or credit as a result of bets or wagers” is explicitly listed in the U.S. criminal code as a violation that can result in a fine or imprisonment for up to two years.

6. The Los Angeles Times reports the story.

7. The Dodgers fire Mizuhara.

Who is Ippei Mizuhara?

For his first MLB job after graduation from California-Riverside, Mizuhara was hired by the the Red Sox as an interpreter for Japanese pitcher Hideki Okajima.

In 2013, he returned to Japan to translate for English-speaking players on the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. That’s where he met Ohtani, who joined the team that same year.

After Ohtani signed with the Angels ahead of the 2018 season, the team hired Mizuhara. The Angels and Dodgers have paid him between $300,000 and $500,000 annually, Mizuhara told ESPN.

Mizuhara is a familiar face to baseball fans as Ohtani’s constant companion, interpreting for him with the media and at other appearances since Ohtani came to the United States in 2018. He even served as Ohtani’s catcher during the Home Run Derby at the 2021 All-Star Game. When Ohtani left the Angels to sign with the Dodgers in December, the club also hired Mizuhara.

Advertisement

What is MLB’s policy on sports gambling?

The MLB gambling policy, posted in every locker room, prohibits players and team employees from wagering — even legally — on baseball and also bans betting on other sports with illegal or offshore bookmakers. Betting on baseball is punishable with a one-year ban from the sport. The penalty for betting on other sports illegally is at the commissioner’s discretion.

On Tuesday, Mizuhara told ESPN that his bets were on international soccer, the NBA, the NFL, and college football.

“I never bet on baseball,” Mizuhara told ESPN. “That’s 100 percent. I knew that rule . . . We have a meeting about that in spring training.”

It would be the biggest gambling scandal for baseball since Pete Rose agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.