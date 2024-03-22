Despite renewals, ‘Bupkis’ and ‘Uncoupled’ won’t move on to season 2

A pair of shows that were renewed for second seasons are not moving forward. First up, “Bupkis.” Despite the renewal, Pete Davidson has decided not to bring back his Peacock comedy, which costarred Edie Falco as his mother, Joe Pesci as his grandfather, and Bobby Cannavale as his uncle.
“I’ve always seen ‘Bupkis’ as a window into my life,” Davidson said in a statement, “since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media, I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. … I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful.”
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Showtime has chosen not to make season 2 of “Uncoupled,” the comedy starring Neil Patrick Harris. The channel picked up the show from Netflix, which did not renew it after season 1, but then reversed its decision. According to Deadline, “Showtime’s creative team was to put the project into redevelopment to tailor it to the network’s sensibilities, and the decision not to do a second season came after months of work on that, sources said.”
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.