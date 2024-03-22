Despite renewals, ‘Bupkis’ and ‘Uncoupled’ won’t move on to season 2

A pair of shows that were renewed for second seasons are not moving forward. First up, “Bupkis.” Despite the renewal, Pete Davidson has decided not to bring back his Peacock comedy, which costarred Edie Falco as his mother, Joe Pesci as his grandfather, and Bobby Cannavale as his uncle.

“I’ve always seen ‘Bupkis’ as a window into my life,” Davidson said in a statement, “since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media, I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. … I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful.”