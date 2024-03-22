10 promising new TV shows that’ll be springing forward this season

WE WERE THE LUCKY ONES Here’s another series set in and around World War II and the Holocaust, joining recent releases “A Small Light,” “The New Look,” and “All the Light We Cannot See,” among others. This story, an adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s 2017 novel, begins in Poland at the start of the war, as a large Jewish family, the Kurcs, become separated as they flee the Nazis. Starring Joey King, Logan Lerman, and Robin Weigert, the eight-episode story finds the family desperately trying to find one another and reunite. (Hulu, March 28)

Between now and Memorial Day, a whole lot of new series and miniseries will be . . . springing . . . up. And many of them look promising, with projects featuring Julianne Moore, Andrew Scott, Colin Farrell, Michael Douglas, Suranne Jones, Andre Holland, Amy Ryan, and Jeff Daniels, among many others. Here are 10 to look forward to, along with a list of returning shows.

RIPLEY Andrew Scott of “Fleabag” and “All of Us Strangers” stars in this 1960s-set miniseries based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 crime novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” He’ll play Tom Ripley, the suave but violent and amoral con man that Highsmith featured in five novels. Johnny Flynn will play Dickie Greenleaf and Dakota Fanning will play Marge Sherwood. In Anthony Minghella’s 1999 movie adaptation of the same book, those three roles were played, respectively, by Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Fingers crossed: The eight-parter is written, directed, and executive produced by Steven Zaillian, whose credits include “The Night Of” and “Schindler’s List.” By the way, it’s in black and white. (Netflix, April 4)

MARY & GEORGE This one sounds like audacious, “The Great”-like costume-drama fun. It’s a British historical tale based on Benjamin Woolley’s nonfiction book “The King’s Assassin,” and it stars Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine as the scheming mother-and-son pair of the title. The seven-parter finds them plotting to conquer the Court of England and place George in the bed of King James I. The goal: money, power, and influence. Tony Curran plays the king, and Laurie Davidson is the king’s lover whom George wants to replace. (Starz, April 5)

Colin Farrell in the Apple TV+ detective series "Sugar," arriving April 5. APPLE TV+

SUGAR Hmm. Very mysterious. This show, starring Colin Farrell, is being described as a “genre-bending” detective series, with Farrell’s Los Angeles PI John Sugar struggling “with personal demons.” He is hired to find the missing granddaughter of a legendary film producer, and in his search he uncovers some of that family’s darkest secrets. From “I Am Legend” writer Mark Protosevich, the show also stars Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, and Nate Corddry. (Apple TV+, April 5)

GOOD TIMES Keepin’ your head above water/ Making a wave when you can . . . Yup, it’s an animated reboot of Norman Lear’s 1970s CBS sitcom about the Evanses of Chicago, this time including a new generation of the family. The voice cast features Yvette Nicole Brown, JB Smoove, and Jay Pharoah as J.J., originally played by Jimmie Walker. The late Lear was a producer of the new show, and he provides a guest voice appearance in the first episode. (Netflix, April 12)

FRANKLIN Michael Douglas stars as Benjamin Franklin in this miniseries, which is based on Stacy Schiff’s 2005 book “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America.” The eight-parter gives us the American polymath during the eight years he spent in France in 1776 trying to sway that country into supporting American independence. Noah Jupe costars as his 16-year-old grandson, William Temple Franklin, known as Temple, who comes along as his secretary. (Apple TV+, April 12)

A MAN IN FULL Jeff Daniels stars in David E. Kelley’s six-episode adaptation of the 1998 novel by Tom Wolfe — so there are three, three, three big names in one. Daniels plays a real estate mogul in high society Atlanta who is suddenly faced with the prospect of bankruptcy. The six-episode miniseries also stars Diane Lane, William Jackson Harper, Lucy Liu, Bill Camp, and Tom Pelphrey from “Ozark.” Also, Regina King and Thomas Schlamme are sharing directing duties. (Netflix, May 2)

THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ Here’s another Holocaust miniseries, this one based on the best-selling 2018 novel by Heather Morris. It’s based on the true story of Slovakian Jew Lali Sokolov, who fell in love with a girl, Gita Furman, he was tattooing at the death camp in 1942. Jonah Hauer-King (from “World on Fire”) and Polish actress Anna Próchniak play Lali and Gita as younger prisoners; Harvey Keitel plays the older Lali, who meets with author Morris (Melanie Lynskey) to tell his story. (Peacock, May 2)

MARYLAND Two of my favorites, Suranne Jones (“Gentleman Jack”) and Eve Best (“Nurse Jackie,” “House of the Dragon”), star as sisters in this “Masterpiece” import. The pair have been estranged, but they reunite after their mother’s sudden death on the Isle of Man and learn a few secrets about her life. Stockard Channing is also in the three-part domestic drama. Reviews were excellent when the series aired in the UK last summer. (PBS, May 5)

Andre Holland stars as Black Panther Huey P. Newton in "The Big Cigar," premiering May 17. APPLE TV+

THE BIG CIGAR I’ve been a fan of Andre Holland since he starred in “The Knick” with Clive Owen. In this miniseries, he plays Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton during the time he fled to Cuba with the help of Hollywood producer Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola) to evade the FBI. The six-parter is based on a magazine article by Joshuah Bearman, who also wrote the article that was adapted into the movie “Argo.” Tiffany Boone, Glynn Turman, and Noah Emmerich also star. (Apple TV+, May 17)

RETURNING SERIES: “Loot” (Apple TV+, April 3); “The Big Door Prize” (Apple TV+, April 24); “Hacks” (Max, May 2); “The Chi” (Paramount+, May 10); “Doctor Who” (Disney+, May 10); “Interview With the Vampire” (AMC, May 12); and “Bridgerton” (Netflix, May 16),

