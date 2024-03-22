BU grad students’ strike threat reflects surge in higher education union activity — and it’s about more than work

The student workers, who joined Service Employees International Union Local 509 in late 2022 , have spent eight months bargaining for higher pay, better health care coverage, and stronger benefits such as child care assistance. With a first contract still not in sight, they said, their only option is a strike that could potentially disrupt the city’s largest university of 37,500 students. And it’s about far more than working conditions.

The 3,000 Boston University graduate student workers planning to walk off the job Monday are part of a nationwide surge of union activity in higher education, as grad students grapple with pandemic-related inequities and looming student debt, amid rising costs and a growing awareness of social injustice.

“You’ve got people who are organizing to change the conditions of a world they’ve inherited,” said David Foley, president of SEIU Local 509. “That includes the insurmountable debt and a climate crisis. You also have workers in their 30s who are parents and caregivers who are struggling to access jobs that offer livable wages and benefits.”

Grad students conduct research and serve as teaching assistants and fellows, earning stipends of roughly $27,000 to $40,000 a year for working 20 hours a week. But they often work more than what they’re paid for, they said, in jobs that are essential for the university to function, and are discouraged from seeking additional hours that might help cover the high cost of living in Boston.

Hundreds of classes could be affected by the strike, according to the graduate workers, who are encouraging the students they teach to join them on the picket lines. The university plans to withhold grad students’ pay if they go on strike.

BU said it has offered to increase PhD student stipends to $42,159, raise the minimum wage to $18 from $15 for hourly workers, and add children under age 6 to the health insurance plan for full-time PhD students. Most PhD programs offer full tuition scholarships, in addition to the stipends, while many master’s and professional programs provide partial scholarships, BU said.

The school is currently working out how the strike will impact classes.

“A disruption to students’ lectures, seminars, discussions sections, and labs is not acceptable,” Kenneth Lutchen, BU’s interim provost, said in a statement.

Pol Pardini Gispert, 30, a PhD student and teaching fellow in the philosophy department, is trying to support himself, his wife, and their 8-month-old daughter on a $38,000 annual stipend. He said he’s constantly worried about putting food on the table. Last year, when he went home to Spain, which has universal health care, he got his tooth fixed because he couldn’t afford to do it through the school’s health plan.

Pol Pardini Gispert, a PhD philosophy student worker, worries about being able to afford medical care for his family. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

“I’m terrified of getting sick, or my wife getting sick, or my daughter getting sick,” Pardini Gispert said.

Long relied upon by universities as relatively inexpensive labor, graduate student workers have been organizing in droves in recent years, following a 2016 National Labor Relations Board ruling that grad students at private institutions are employees entitled to collective bargaining. (Graduate student unions have long existed at public universities). More than 30 new bargaining units of graduate students have formed since the beginning of 2022, including at MIT and Northeastern University, according to the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining in Higher Education and the Professions at Hunter College at the City University of New York.

An unprecedented 14 graduate and undergraduate worker strikes have taken place during that time, including one at Clark University in Worcester, a resident assistant strike at Tufts University, and the nation’s largest ever strike of academic workers involving 48,000 University of California graduate assistants, researchers, and post-docs.

In September, graduate students at MIT threatened to strike – and won their first contract a week later.

Union election results reflect graduate students’ growing enthusiasm for organizing. Between 2013 and 2019, an average of 75 percent of eligible student workers voted in favor of unionizing, according to the higher ed collective bargaining center at Hunter College. In 2022 and 2023, 91 percent of votes were pro-union.

And it’s not just grad students. Undergraduate student workers and post-doctoral researchers are unionizing, as are resident assistants and the men’s basketball team at Dartmouth College.

In fact, workers around the country have been organizing at a pace not seen in years. Nearly 100,000 workers joined unions through National Labor Relations Board elections last year, according to a Bloomberg Law analysis – the most since 2000 and the fourth highest number since at least 1990. The number of work stoppages rose 9 percent from 2022 to 2023, with more than twice as many workers involved, according to the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

Boston University is among many across the country that have seen union activity in recent years. Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe

Young people have been especially active. The overall union membership rate has been declining for years — falling from 20 percent of the workforce in 1983 to 10 percent last year — but the Bloomberg Law analysis found that the number of 16-to-24-year-old members has increased substantially in the past three years.

Much of this organizing activity has been at Starbucks, Amazon, and other large lower-wage employers, but contract agreements have been few and far between. Grad students have been more successful, though, possibly due to widespread support from around the campus community, said William Herbert, executive director of the center at Hunter College.

Like many workers, grad students were spurred to act by the pandemic, which exposed inequities around those who were allowed to work remotely and drove them to demand more from employers – including stronger sexual harassment and discrimination protections. Those were key issues in the three-day Harvard grad workers strike in 2021.

“This push is to basically transform the status quo on terms and conditions of employment for graduate assistants,” Herbert said, “and the strongest way to do that is by unionizing.”

The uptick in graduate worker actions goes beyond employment, he added, with students banding together with community groups to push universities to invest in the neighborhoods around them.

Meiya Sparks Lin, a PhD English student, says she and her fellow graduate students are struggling without adequate pay. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

At BU, Meiya Sparks Lin, a 23-year-old teaching assistant in the English department who earns about $31,000 a year, is concerned about what happens after graduate school. “A lot of us are leaving these programs with no savings, no emergency funds, no way to catch ourselves if, you know, we are struggling financially,” she said.

And she knows grad students aren’t alone in that. “It’s a community issue,” she said. “All of [the] workers at BU are struggling.”

