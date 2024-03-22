Massachusetts added 6,300 jobs in February despite drop in labor force

Massachusetts employers added jobs at a healthy clip in February even as the number of available workers dipped.
The state gained 6,300 jobs last month, led by the education-health and leisure-hospitality industries, according to US Labor Department data released on Friday. That followed an increase of 11,500 jobs in January, which was revised from a previously reported 18,300 jobs. Last year, employers hired an average of 2,200 workers each month.
The unemployment rate declined to 2.9 percent last month from 3 percent in January. The national rate was 3.9 percent in February.
Local hiring has been solid even though the labor force — the number of people with a job or looking for one — hasn’t recovered from a sharp drop during the pandemic. The labor force shrank by 1,700 people last month.
Meanwhile, the US labor force is now above pre-pandemic levels. Massachusetts has a higher percentage of older workers than the country as a whole. Retirements are one reason the local labor pool has not recovered from the pandemic drop-off.
North Dakota had the lowest jobless rate in February, at 2 percent, while California had the highest, 5.3 percent.
Here are the unemployment rates in New England:
Vermont: 2.3 percent
New Hampshire: 2.6 percent
Massachusetts: 2.9 percent
Connecticut: 3.4 percent
Rhode Island: 3.9 percent
Maine: 4.5 percent.
Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.