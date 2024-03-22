fb-pixelMassachusetts added 6,300 jobs in February despite drop in labor force Skip to main content

Massachusetts added 6,300 jobs in February despite drop in labor force

By Larry Edelman Globe Columnist,Updated March 22, 2024, 28 minutes ago
Local employers hired at a healthy clip in February.Jessica Rinaldi

Massachusetts employers added jobs at a healthy clip in February even as the number of available workers dipped.

The state gained 6,300 jobs last month, led by the education-health and leisure-hospitality industries, according to US Labor Department data released on Friday. That followed an increase of 11,500 jobs in January, which was revised from a previously reported 18,300 jobs. Last year, employers hired an average of 2,200 workers each month.

The unemployment rate declined to 2.9 percent last month from 3 percent in January. The national rate was 3.9 percent in February.

Local hiring has been solid even though the labor force — the number of people with a job or looking for one — hasn’t recovered from a sharp drop during the pandemic. The labor force shrank by 1,700 people last month.

Meanwhile, the US labor force is now above pre-pandemic levels. Massachusetts has a higher percentage of older workers than the country as a whole. Retirements are one reason the local labor pool has not recovered from the pandemic drop-off.

North Dakota had the lowest jobless rate in February, at 2 percent, while California had the highest, 5.3 percent.

Here are the unemployment rates in New England:

Vermont: 2.3 percent

New Hampshire: 2.6 percent

Massachusetts: 2.9 percent

Connecticut: 3.4 percent

Rhode Island: 3.9 percent

Maine: 4.5 percent.



Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.

