Massachusetts added 6,300 jobs in February despite drop in labor force

Massachusetts employers added jobs at a healthy clip in February even as the number of available workers dipped.

The state gained 6,300 jobs last month, led by the education-health and leisure-hospitality industries, according to US Labor Department data released on Friday. That followed an increase of 11,500 jobs in January, which was revised from a previously reported 18,300 jobs. Last year, employers hired an average of 2,200 workers each month.

The unemployment rate declined to 2.9 percent last month from 3 percent in January. The national rate was 3.9 percent in February.