Locally and nationally, food co-ops are on the rise. Here’s why.

Then, in May 2023, the Assabet Co-Op Market opened in Maynard. It has more than 2,500 members. “It’s a grocery store, and it’s so much more than a grocery store,” said Laura Mattei, who was the 20th member to sign on. “It’s really about community, supporting local, supporting farmers and other artisans, supporting our neighbors. And knowing where your food comes from, which is really hard these days.”

For many years, the Harvest Food Cooperative was the only food co-op in the Boston area. It started in 1971 as a bulk-buying collective for people who wanted access to the kind of natural foods then hard to come by. By the time its last remaining branch closed in 2018, the likes of organic vegetables and whole grains had become not just mainstream but big business. Who needed co-ops when even stores like Wal-Mart and Target sold kale, quinoa, and soy milk?

Just a few months later, in October, the Dorchester Food Co-op opened in the Bowdoin-Geneva commercial district. A third, the Charles River Food Co-Op, is also in the works — a response to the closure of longtime Watertown market Russo’s. Founders are still searching for a location in Waltham, Watertown, or Newton, said president Nick Quaranto, with hopes of signing a lease in the next year.

The re-emergence of food co-ops — independent, member-owned and -run, community-oriented grocery stores — isn’t only taking place in Massachusetts. (Members make an equity payment to join, helping finance the venture, but membership is generally not required to shop at a food co-op.) There’s been a surge of interest nationally, with at least six opening last year, said Faye Mack, executive director of the Food Co-Op Initiative, a nonprofit that helps communities launch these businesses. In the next 12 to 24 months, she expects around 18 new food co-ops to open.

“We heard from over 70 different communities last year who reached out for the first time,” Mack said. “Not all moved forward, but that’s more new communities exploring the idea and finding Food Co-Op Initiative than we’ve seen before.” North Carolina and the Chicago area are current hubs of co-op activity, with steady organizing in the Upper Midwest. “When a new co-op opens, we often start to hear from nearby communities who are inspired by what they see,” she said.

Interest in food co-ops, and the cooperative model in general, is cyclical. “We see an uptick in interest and conversation and people exploring the model, and also the number [of co-ops] started, after and during economic downturns,” said Julian McKinley, co-executive director for partnership and growth at the Democracy at Work Institute, dedicated to the development of worker cooperatives. “After 2008 we saw it, and we expected it coming as COVID impacted businesses and communities.”

There was a significant wave of cooperative organizing in the 1930s, triggered by the Great Depression. Members pooled resources to purchase food and other necessities, maximizing their buying power. The Co-op Food Stores, with four cooperatives in New Hampshire and Vermont, is a legacy of that era, launched in Hanover in 1936.

A second wave of food co-ops arrived in the 1960s and ‘70s, bastions of the counterculture, fighting white-bread nutrition and corporate power at the same time. This is how we tend to think of food co-ops today: “crunchy granola” stores where largely white, affluent customers buy organic grains from bulk bins.

But the food co-op movement looks different in 2024.

“The tent, the umbrella, of who is seeing themselves in the food co-op model and who is organizing food co-ops is rapidly expanding,” Mack said. “There’s really powerful new leadership emerging, especially among Black-led food co-ops and food co-ops organizing in reaction to wanting better options for food in their community.”

Open and soon-to-open food co-ops such as Gem City Market in Dayton, Ohio, Detroit People’s Food Co-Op, and Fertile Ground Food Cooperative in Raleigh, N.C., continue a long tradition of cooperative businesses and mutual aid societies in Black communities.

Many rural communities are also losing grocery stores to consolidation. “We see a lot of stores closing, and dollar stores becoming the only option,” Mack said. A vital co-op returns some control over food access to its community.

“This is what some of us are calling the third wave of food co-op development,” said C.E. Pugh, chief executive of National Co+op Grocers, which has more than 160 member food co-ops. The focus now is on social justice, making nutritious food available, creating jobs within communities — with much of the activity in low-income, low-access (LILA) markets, sometimes referred to as food deserts.

“This third wave is about people who live in LILA markets saying let’s do this ourselves,” Pugh said. “The market is not doing this for us. There’s no store here. We have to drive or take public transportation.”

That was the case for many of Dorchester Food Co-op’s customers, and its employees, hired from the surrounding community. “What I get a lot of is: ‘I don’t have to go farther out for healthy choices now,’” said Keisha ONeal, manager of customer service, who has lived down the street for 11 years. “One of my biggest things is to make sure that the people of my complexion, which is African American, have a place where they can feel safe, where they come in not being judged and get the best customer service.”

She said the store is important for customers such as the woman who had just come from chemotherapy and was excited to discover hard-to-find gluten-free products, or the families who live above and eat dinner together in the co-op’s cafe. “Another lady came in one day; I was trying to figure out what was going on with her. She was shouting like she was in church. ‘No, baby girl, I’m excited because we have organic kale!’ I was like wow. The community really needs the store.”

High-quality food costs more, a serious concern in Dorchester, where the poverty rate is around 19 percent. When customers complain about the prices, ONeal reminds them it’s about making healthy choices. “If you’re going to put $300 on your feet [buying sneakers], why not in your body? You want to work from the inside out.”

And that $300, spent in Dorchester, stays in Dorchester. “If you spend your money at the Dorchester Food Co-op, that money is not being extracted from the community but being invested in the community through purchasing and providing local jobs,” said cofounder and board member Jenny Silverman.

Although it might look as though these new food cooperatives are materializing all at once, the Maynard and Dorchester stores each took about a decade of work to come to fruition. Starting a co-op is “brutal work,” Pugh said. Part business launch, part community organizing, it requires figuring out what product mix and pricing will serve the members and make the store a success.

On Feb. 29, the Dorchester Food Co-op celebrated its “third” birthday: A leap-year baby, it incorporated on that day in 2012. “It did take us 10 years to figure out the feasibility, build members, find a location, raise the money,” Silverman said. “When we started, there wasn’t as much going on in the co-op space, particularly in communities like Dorchester,” she said. Now, there are networks of support for new co-ops. “We’ve been part of peer calls the last number of years with other co-ops at the same stage of development.”

The Charles River Food Co-Op — incorporated in April 2022, with hopes of opening in the next year or so — is the beneficiary of such wisdom. “We’ve been able to learn a lot from other co-ops about what has slowed them down, and we’re trying to avoid those pitfalls,” said president Quaranto.

Right now, he said, people are responding to the seven principles on which cooperatives are founded. These include being open to all, independent, and democratically controlled by members. Some have added an eighth principle, committing to diversity, equity, and inclusion. “Those kinds of values are what a lot of people, especially of my generation, are looking for,” said Quaranto, 36. “There is a tenor of: People want an alternative. … It’s the moment right now for that. We’ve given enough to the larger corporations.”

