I got ‘sloppy drunk’ in front of his friends

Everything about him is amazing. We do have some differences, but one thing I like about him is that he knows how to communicate.

Q. I met a guy over the Christmas holidays and we felt an instant attraction to each other. We started dating and it’s been three months now.

I haven’t been in a relationship in a long time (I was happily single for about three years), so I’m used to being on my own and going out and just having fun. He invited me out with his friends and we were drinking and just having good conversations. I was a bit nervous, so I had a few glasses of wine beforehand because of nerves.

Unfortunately, during the night, I got sloppy drunk. He says I was flirting with his friends, but I know I was just trying to be nice — because that’s how I am. When he told me that, I felt really guilty, and now he doesn’t want me around his friends anymore if I’m drinking. I know what I did was wrong and I apologized, but because this was not the first time, I know it will take a while for him to forgive me. I just don’t know what to do or how I can face him and his friends after that night. I hurt his pride and the role he plays around his friends.

WRONG

A. Everyone has their own relationship with alcohol, and I get that. But I don’t think I’ve ever had drinks (plural) to “calm my nerves” with great results.

I tried that a few times in my youth, but it would always lead to more confusion, more drinks, or a weird sense of confidence I’d regret later.

These days, to clear my head, I take deep breaths, walk, listen to calming music, or call someone who makes me feel good about myself.

You say it’s “not the first time” this has happened. Maybe you meant you’ve been “sloppy drunk” with him before, or maybe you were talking about other times in your life, in general. Regardless, please try to stay in the moment in a way that makes you feel engaged — with clarity. If maintaining sobriety during stressful (or fun) situations seems overwhelming, please talk to a mental health professional about it.

The thing is, maybe you weren’t flirting like crazy — and maybe your new boyfriend is someone who doesn’t want you to be friendly with others. If that’s the case, this won’t work ... but you need to have the right lens to figure that out.

It’s difficult to evaluate your compatibility if you can’t be a reliable narrator.

You say you don’t know how to face him. Just show up, having made that genuine apology, and maybe give one to his friends, too. As in, “I’m sorry you saw me drunk last time. I was nervous to meet you, drank to calm my nerves, and have learned … that’s not the way to do it!” Hopefully they’ll get it — and there will be a reset.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I was all ready to say, “Hey everyone makes A mistake, just do better,” but at the end you threw in that “it’s not the first time” this has happened. So the real issue isn’t how your boyfriend is handling this experience, it’s what you need to be doing about making sure there’s no more embarrassing experiences. This is a lifelong kind of thing, not a quick fix. You should talk to a therapist who specializes in alcohol problems, not Love Letters. Hopefully this is your wake-up call.

LUPELOVE





In your letter it is clear you feel you were the one in the “wrong” in this situation, and you messed up and you apologized. So what can you do now? Learn from this, and going forward, act in a way you do not feel the need to apologize for. Act in a way you can feel proud of (you can be fun but not sloppy drunk and glomming on to your boyfriend’s friends). Your consistently mature actions should lead others to trust you again over time.

KWINTERS1





I’m a bad social drinker. It starts off great but then it gets ugly, real bad. No one’s fault but myself. After reflection and getting older, I removed myself from social settings where alcohol was the “event.” I don’t feel I’m missing out on anything, as I had 20-plus years of bad behavior. It was time to grow up. Everyone has their own path, so I’m not here to tell you don’t be a sloppy drunk. I’m here to tell you if you’re unhappy with how this has played out, only you can make the change.

SOXSUPPORTER





Mere said it … but I’m saying it, too: Having drinks on your own to calm your nerves before going out for more drinks is not a good thing. And it sounds like a pattern. You have a problem with alcohol. Is it a huge problem or one that requires 100 percent sobriety on your part? I have no idea. But I would absolutely find a therapist and start figuring out what is up with this. Good luck!

STRIPEYCAT

