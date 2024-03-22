‘Name a fun city and there’s a cool motel popping up’

That’s “motel” — with an “m.” Lovingly restored and with modern additions such as locally sourced coffee and solar-powered charging stations for electric cars, the South Wind is part of a new wave of “boutique motels” that are reviving a once-endangered, low-rise throwback to the midcentury road trip.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The bedside clocks have hands instead of digits. The framed photos on the walls are all sharp-angled fins and chrome. Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, and Janis Joplin croon from turntables on vinyl. And the sign outside is made of neon molded into jet-age cursive.

“It’s kind of that roadside walk-in deal,” said Michaela Dempsey, who with her partner owns and manages the 22-room motel, which was built in 1959. Straddling the German Village and Brewery District neighborhoods, the property is popular with young couples, visitors to nearby Ohio State University, and “a lot of hipsters,” Dempsey said. “It’s become a destination of its own.”

Motels are back. Older travelers are drawn to the nostalgia of them; younger guests, to their colorful midcentury modern vibe.

“They’re just fun,” said Ashley Wilson, an architect who specializes in historic preservation and is an adviser to the US Commission of Fine Arts. “It’s such an irony. Motels were built to be prototyped and boring, but now we’re drawn to them.”

There are other things to recommend motels. Often dating from before the interstates, they’re woven into their communities more closely than those chain hotels beside the highway exits at the edge of town. Instead of soulless interior corridors, the doors to their guest rooms open to the outside.

Mostly, however, they’re a welcome change from the increasing conformity of commerce and architecture, said Andrew Alford, designer of the refurbished retro-futuristic Americana Motor Hotel, which opened last year on Route 66 in Flagstaff, Ariz.

These days, “you could get teleported to some other city and open your eyes and there’s the same Starbucks and Olive Garden you just left. There’s a loss of a sense of place,” said Alford, who also served as chief creative officer of the Graduate Hotels.

At motels like the Americana, the color schemes “were really bright and happy — turquoise and yellows,” compared to “the beige-ing of the world around us now,” he said. Travelers “are craving that sort of exuberance. They’re craving joy. They’re craving color. You walk in and there’s nostalgia and things that evoke these warm feelings.”

At the Americana, those things include carpets with swirling stripes and spinning disco balls in each of the 89 rooms, a year-round heated pool, and a yard with fire pits and hammocks.

Gathering places like that are a feature of motels that their newest owners have leaned into. When Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head Brewing, bought and refurbished a motel in coastal Delaware that he renamed the Dogfish Inn, he included an outdoor seating area around a big fireplace where he hosts periodic fireside chats.

“We wanted it to not be pretentious or be ornate. We wanted people to walk out the door of their rooms and look at the harbor,” said Calagione, who grew up in Greenfield.

That’s part of the appeal of Rhode’s Motor Lodge, too, which opened in the fall in the heart of Boone, N.C., after being converted from a long-neglected Travelodge, with the slapped-on stucco peeled away to reveal the original midcentury design. Guests can walk out the doors of their rooms to views of the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains, said Christine McDonald, the chief operating officer of Loden Hospitality, which developed the motel.

“It’s an experience that you can’t get somewhere else,” McDonald said. “It’s very American.”

Built at the time when cars were king, motels, motor inns, and motor lodges were designed for people traveling by car, with easy exterior access from a parking lot.

“When I grew up, motels weren’t something you romanticized,” said Alford, who is 49. “They were the cheap option for people who couldn’t afford to stay in the hotels with the doors on the inside.”

Now, “name a fun city and there’s a cool motel popping up,” said Lyon Porter, cofounder of Urban Cowboy Hotels, which has restored the 23-room Dive Motel in Nashville into 23 rooms with sunken tubs, shag comforters, retro furniture and, some of the original tile preserved from when it was the Key Motel, opened in the 1950s and a haunt of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Hank Williams. (“If these walls could talk,” said Porter.)

As the interstates came through, motels “morphed and changed and people found them seedy,” he said. “Now there’s a whole new generation that thinks the word ‘motel’ is fun and sexy.”

That generation also was exposed to the concept of a motel on the series “Schitt’s Creek.” And while the Rosebud Motel was nothing like the newly revamped and refurbished motels stocked with high-threadcount sheets and fancy soaps, it was locally owned and more closely tied to its community than any corporate hotel. Calagione has been mulling the idea of hosting a “Schitt’s Creek” weekend at his property; McDonald said she and her colleagues joked about staging a Schitt’s Creek”-themed opening for hers.

Motels’ American-ness also appeals to international visitors, said Amy Webb, senior director of preservation programs at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, who has worked on efforts to save historic motels along Route 66.

“They see this as the ultimate American road trip, and staying in one of those vintage motels is part of that,” Webb said.

Many remained endangered, she said, including some in the nation’s largest single collection of them, the Wildwoods section of the New Jersey shore. More than 50 of the midcentury motels there were demolished in the early 2000s.

Kimberly Walker and her business partners in Nomada Hotel Group, of which she’s founder and managing partner, have rescued several California motels that were about to meet the same fate, including the Skyview Los Alamos, the Hotel Ynez in Santa Barbara wine country, and the newly opened River Lodge in Paso Robles, which had been seized by the city and was slated to be torn down.

“Our guests like history. They like the quirks of old buildings and old spaces. And you can’t build history from the ground up,” Walker said.

A $22 million project in Des Moines is revisiting history, too. It’s a restoration of a former Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge, renamed MoLo and scheduled to open next year with the cross-hatched orange roof and aqua-blue spire that were once ubiquitous along American highways after being spun off from the restaurant chain that began in Quincy.

Motels “are having more than a moment,” said Jake Christensen, the developer who decided to restore the motel after staying at a renovated HoJo’s in Scottsdale, Ariz.

They’ve become a pretty investment, too, said Chase Hoover, who rebuilt the dilapidated 22-room Grey Point Lodge in Waynesboro, Va.

“The owners are getting older and a bit more out of touch with modern marketing strategies and can’t make it work anymore,” said Hoover. “More often than not when you find them they’re a bit outdated, so there’s a little of bit of sweat equity there. But once you do a remodel, it’s modern, it’s clean, it’s high design, and it’s what people in their 20s want.”

There’s another benefit, he said: “With a boutique motel, you feel like it’s a very small-scale thing and the owners put a lot more love into it. Because more often than not, it’s not big corporations that own these. It’s guys like me.”

Mahavir Patel grew up in the apartment behind the front desk of the Econolodge his parents owned. Now he has rebuilt the Wayback, a midcentury modern motel that opened in the fall in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., complete with a bar converted from an Airstream trailer.

For the past few decades, said Patel, hotels have been “the same thing, done the same way.” People still want the same conveniences, he said. “What we’re doing shows that you can really have an unexpected experience.”

There is “a lot of sexiness and appeal behind the revamping of these lodges,” Patel said. “They bring you back to a different time in America.”

Jon Marcus can be reached at jonmarcusboston@gmail.com.