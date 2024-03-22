Five things to do around Boston, March 25-April 7

Witness The Greatest Show On Earth by Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey at Boston University’s Agganis Arena. With artists from more than a dozen countries, highlights of this updated and modernized circus include stunt bikes, acrobatics, a 34-foot-tall unicycle, and more. Showtimes vary. Tickets start at $15. ringling.com

March 29 through March 31

Comic Craze

Explore a variety of Japanese animations, graphic novels, and pop culture during the annual Anime Boston convention at Hynes Convention Center. There will be exhibits, cosplay, music, and more. Expo panelists include YouTuber Red Bard and author Jarrett Melendez. Tickets for all three days start at $105 for adults, $75 for ages 6-12; single-day tickets also available. Find the schedule and registration at animeboston.com .

April 1

Picture Perfect

Join author Natalie Dykstra and historian Catherine Allgor in a conversation about Chasing Beauty: The Life of Isabella Stewart Gardner. Dykstra’s book tells the story of Gardner’s life and the legacy of her world-class art collection. Live and virtual options available. In-person reception begins at 5 p.m., with discussion from 6 to 7 p.m., then a book signing. Free. masshist.org

Opens April 2

Love Songs

Watch a theatrical showcase of love and marriage during a gender-flipped adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical Company, at the Citizens Opera House. Directed by Tony Award-winner Marianne Elliott, the show follows bachelorette Bobbie as she navigates the complexities of dating. Through April 14. Showtimes vary. Find tickets, from $25, at citizensbankoperahouse.com .

April 7

Dig It

Discover your inner archeologist at the annual Amazing Archaeology Fair at the Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology and Harvard Museum of the Ancient Near East. Highlights include discussions with archeologists who have worked all over the world, a workshop in beginner cuneiform writing, and more. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Included in general admission: $15 adults, $13 seniors, $10 for students and children. hmsc.harvard.edu

