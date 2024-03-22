A decorator’s secret: The right way to style a bay window

“The biggest mistake with bay windows is breaking up the hardware,” says Kristine Irving, principal Koo de Kir Architectural Interiors. “We recommend a single curved rod to fill the full bay, treating the whole window as a single unit to create a cohesive focal point.” In this South End bedroom, Irving chose to stop the rod a few inches before the end of the wall. “I wanted to expose the architecture in order to further emphasize the curve of the bay,” she says.

Bay windows are part and parcel of historic Boston neighborhoods. Yet, not everybody knows how to navigate them.

1 Preferring patterned rugs instead of solid carpet for their grounding effect, Irving opted for a two-toned neutral rug from The Rug Company. “For a small room, there’s a fair amount of pattern,” the designer points out. Working within a limited, unified palette helps maintain a sense of calm, she says.

2 “I like pieces that aren’t tied to one room,” Irving says in reference to the daybed. “There are bay windows on each floor, so this could move to the dining room if they want to switch things up.”

3 Although Irving tends toward solid gabardine or linen for drapery, these drapes are cotton with a handprinted, imperfect stripe. Blackout lining blocks the light and lends heft. “The fabric needed weight so that the pleats maintain structure,” she says.

4 Natural woven shades are sheer enough to see through but still filter sunlight and provide a bit of privacy.

5 Grass-cloth wallcovering adds textural interest to the headboard area while the other walls are painted in Farrow & Ball’s Pointing, a warm white.

6 Chests with a hand-rubbed black finish provide additional storage, fill the gaps on either side of the bed, and tie to the sconces and windows. “I try to use a color in three places so the eye isn’t constantly readjusting,” Irving says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine.