Updated mudrooms in these homes are made for soggy spring days

LOT SIZE 0.07 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $699,000 in 2019

PROS This renovated 1889 farmhouse with central air and 9-foot ceilings sits half a mile from Hingham Center. Enter into a living room with hardwood floors, crown molding, and interior shutters. French doors open to a bright, open dining area and kitchen with stainless appliances, recessed and pendant lights, quartz counters, and an island. Sliders lead to a bluestone patio and fenced yard, while a family room in back has built-in shelves and window bench. The mudroom has radiant-heated floors, built-in bench and cubbies, and laundry, plus a nearby powder room. Upstairs, four bedrooms with pine floors share a newer bath with double vanity. The third floor offers a bright bonus room with shiplap walls. CONS Rear and attic staircases are quite steep.

Advertisement

The kitchen has stainless appliances, recessed and pendant lights, quartz counters, and an island. Handout

Tara Coveney, Coldwell Banker, 617-823-9781, tara.coveney@nemoves.com

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

$1,199,000

3 EAST STREET / MELROSE

The exterior of 3 East Street, in Melrose. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,500

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $875,000 in 2020

PROS A stately portico and sidelights frame the front entry of this 1920 Colonial with central air and hardwood floors, but the side mudroom has a custom bench and cubbies for everyday use. Step into an open kitchen with stone counters, dining area, and stainless appliances, including an extra double-drawer fridge under the center island. Past a newer bath with shower, the living room has a fireplace and an adjacent sunroom or office. On the second floor, four corner bedrooms — one with its own deck — share a bath. The third floor holds an office and guest room with bamboo flooring, while the basement has a bath and laundry. Outside, there’s a stone patio, fenced backyard, and one-car garage with EV charger. CONS Second-floor bath is a bit dated.

Advertisement

The open kitchen has stone counters and stainless appliances, including an extra double-drawer fridge under the center island. Handout

Ramsay Fretz, Leading Edge, 617-699-4446, ramsayfretzrealty.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.