Updated mudrooms in these homes are made for soggy spring days

$1,025,000
7 HERSEY STREET / HINGHAM
SQUARE FEET 1,838
LOT SIZE 0.07 acre
BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR $699,000 in 2019
PROS This renovated 1889 farmhouse with central air and 9-foot ceilings sits half a mile from Hingham Center. Enter into a living room with hardwood floors, crown molding, and interior shutters. French doors open to a bright, open dining area and kitchen with stainless appliances, recessed and pendant lights, quartz counters, and an island. Sliders lead to a bluestone patio and fenced yard, while a family room in back has built-in shelves and window bench. The mudroom has radiant-heated floors, built-in bench and cubbies, and laundry, plus a nearby powder room. Upstairs, four bedrooms with pine floors share a newer bath with double vanity. The third floor offers a bright bonus room with shiplap walls. CONS Rear and attic staircases are quite steep.
Tara Coveney, Coldwell Banker, 617-823-9781, tara.coveney@nemoves.com
$1,199,000
3 EAST STREET / MELROSE
SQUARE FEET 2,500
LOT SIZE 0.12 acre
BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 3
LAST SOLD FOR $875,000 in 2020
PROS A stately portico and sidelights frame the front entry of this 1920 Colonial with central air and hardwood floors, but the side mudroom has a custom bench and cubbies for everyday use. Step into an open kitchen with stone counters, dining area, and stainless appliances, including an extra double-drawer fridge under the center island. Past a newer bath with shower, the living room has a fireplace and an adjacent sunroom or office. On the second floor, four corner bedrooms — one with its own deck — share a bath. The third floor holds an office and guest room with bamboo flooring, while the basement has a bath and laundry. Outside, there’s a stone patio, fenced backyard, and one-car garage with EV charger. CONS Second-floor bath is a bit dated.
Ramsay Fretz, Leading Edge, 617-699-4446, ramsayfretzrealty.com
