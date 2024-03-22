Readers relate to personal story about family and football

Jason Margolis wrote a beautiful Perspective about the love of the 49ers he shares with his dad ( “One More Football Game With Dad,” February 11). It made me think about my relationship with my father, and how difficult it was for me when he passed away.

The Villages, Florida





I enjoyed his story, and how much joy he has with his dad. Sports can transport us into another world for a while. My mom was the sports fan in our family, and baseball was her favorite. Being a Red Sox fan could be frustrating and also so exciting for us. I will always remember the 1999 All-Star Game at Fenway. My mom was so happy and smiled and shouted like a teenager. I mentioned to my brother that she looked 20 years younger when she was in her element. She lived to see them win the World Series in 2004!

Rene Bailey

Chelsea





I attended residency with a rabid San Francisco 49ers fan and SF resident. I feel Jason’s dedication. What a bittersweet tribute to his football fan father. I have not been a fan of the 49ers but for the Super Bowl, I pulled for them, in honor of his dad. Nice article. I hope Jason is proud.

Thalia Martin

Middletown, Delaware





“To the non-sports fan, this may sound silly, perhaps even sad.” No. I believe for the non-sports fan, they would look on admirably at the relationship built through a love of one team — perhaps a relationship many do not have with their parents and would love to have — even just for a moment. And I’m not sure if it was the intention, but Margolis has just turned his readers in to Niners fans — even if only for a few hours. Myself included.

mom2kt2008

posted on bostonglobe.com





Wonderfully written, moving piece. It should be required reading for each pair of dads and sons who enjoyed the sport as much as the writer and his dad. I had a similar relationship with my dad and now my two boys carry on the tradition with me. We speak/text/email every Sunday before and after games. Before reading the story I had been rooting for the Chiefs — now I would have been very happy seeing a 49ers romp.

Ralph F. Sbrogna

Back Bay





Although I am not a huge football fan, I watched the Super Bowl with Jason and his dad in mind.

Ellen Kaplan

Jamaica Plain





I very much enjoyed this. My father and I watched a lot of games — mostly BC football — as he had played the game there for coach Frank Cavanaugh.

Mark Dullea

Peabody





My dad died when I was 11 in 1978, but I’ve been able to share many of those types of memories with my son (now 25) during Boston sports championship runs (Sox and Bruins in particular). I think I can say with some confidence that [Jason’s dad is] aware of [his] joy, and smiling in his own way.

amdg318

posted on bostonglobe.com

Playing it Safe

Chris Wright’s article about parental anxiety (“Stress Test,” February 11) was brilliant and poignant. I could completely identify with so many things he wrote — including the vivid, movie-style ruminations of disaster. I came from a family of worriers, and still, unfortunately, worry much more than most. I love my children and grandchildren so much; it is hard to turn off that anxiety. I think that worriers feel a sense that if they worry hard enough, those things are less likely to happen.

Joy Czochanski

Watertown





I find myself worrying much more about my grandkids than I ever did about my kids. Maybe it’s the times we live in.

cheezwhiz

posted on bostonglobe.com





Anxiety disorders are real, and highly treatable. A good therapist would help this writer learn to turn away from his anxious thoughts.... Sure, parental worry is common, but it’s on us as parents to learn how to manage it, for our well-being and that of our kids.

malafafon

posted on bostonglobe.com





My kids are 18-23 — off to college and beyond now and you just have to believe that the things you taught them will enable them to make good decisions. If you do a good job, they will be doing their things and they won’t necessarily need you unless they want a recipe or to ask about car insurance. I’m still in the phase of missing them terribly. [To the writer:] Try to let go of your “death grip” and enjoy her presence. She will only be young for a short period of time.

ReeB247

posted on bostonglobe.com

