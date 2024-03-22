Blind date: ‘Despite the biker jacket, he seemed really approachable’

WHO PLAYS HIM IN THE MOVIE: Jim Carrey

MADDY M.: 27 / web designer

HER HOBBIES: Yoga, singing in a choir

NOTABLE QUALITIES: Food is her love language.

7 P.M. BUTTERMILK & BOURBON, BOSTON

OPENING CHORD

Brendan I’ve been growing my hair and beard out, and it’s entered the “awkward length” stage. So, I took a walk to my barber and he cleaned me up.

Maddy It was a dreary Saturday. I threw on Superbad as I got ready, then listened to Chappell Roan on the drive over.

Brendan I wasn’t nervous. Honestly, I was mostly excited to get home and read my new book.

Maddy I was late. In my defense, I was battling Boston traffic in the rain. The hostess walked me to a table. He was wearing a leather jacket and already had a drink.

Brendan She was dressed nice, but not too formally, which is good because I had dressed very casually.

Maddy Despite the biker jacket, he seemed really approachable. He has blond hair and a toothy smile. Very sweet guy.

FINDING THE GROOVE

Brendan We managed to get the conversation going and it was smooth sailing from there. We talked a little about everything, from work to the frustrations of renting.

Maddy He told me about his job and some of his favorite local bands. I told him about the music festivals I went to last year. He mentioned some doom folk artists I hadn’t heard of. It sounds like he has seen some really incredible performances.

Brendan She sings, which, if I could do the date over, I probably would have asked a lot more about.

Maddy As we got to know each other I made a few bad jokes, and he opened up about his dream to open his own bar and music venue.

Brendan I got the fried chicken sliders. They were incredible.

Maddy I got the shrimp and grits (great gluten-free options).

Brendan I don’t think we had quite enough in common. We had a nice conversation, but I’m very particular because I’m looking for the person I’m going to spend my life with.

Maddy I think he’s a really kind person, and would genuinely love to be friends. I know that sounds cheesy, but I promise it’s true.

OUT OF HARMONY

Brendan We finished dinner. I wasn’t in a rush and decided to have a second drink. She didn’t seem to be in a rush and we chatted for a few extra minutes.

Maddy He paid the check and finished his drink while we discussed the primaries and local politics.

Brendan We paid the bill, got up, and walked out together.

Maddy We said goodbye, and joked about the column. The rain had mostly died out, and we went our separate ways.

Brendan I don’t think so. There wasn’t any chemistry. She was bright, engaging, and polite. I’m confident she’ll find someone awesome soon.

Maddy Probably not, but if he ever wanted to check out a show with a friend, I’d be down.

Brendan / A+

Maddy / A

