180 riders evacuated after Blue Line train loses power near Orient Heights

Approximately 180 people were evacuated from a train that lost power near Orient Heights late Friday afternoon, according to the MBTA.

Officials arrived at the scene on the eastbound track near Orient Heights around 5:10 p.m. for a report of a disabled train, a spokesperson for the MBTA said in a statement. There, it was determined that the loss of power was due to issues with the train’s roof-mounted pantographs, which connect to overhead wires.

The cause of the pantograph failure is under investigation, according to the statement.