180 riders evacuated after Blue Line train loses power near Orient Heights

Approximately 180 people were evacuated from a train that lost power near Orient Heights late Friday afternoon, according to the MBTA.
Officials arrived at the scene on the eastbound track near Orient Heights around 5:10 p.m. for a report of a disabled train, a spokesperson for the MBTA said in a statement. There, it was determined that the loss of power was due to issues with the train’s roof-mounted pantographs, which connect to overhead wires.
The cause of the pantograph failure is under investigation, according to the statement.
All 180 riders were assisted off the train by fire officials and escorted down the track to the Orient Heights platform, the spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.
Blue Line service between Bowdoin and Suffolk Downs has been replaced by 30 shuttle buses while the MBTA Power Department works to resolve the power-outage “as safely and quickly as possible,” according to the spokesperson.
At 5:31 p.m., officials advised riders to “expect delays as shuttles are dispatched,” according to post on “X” from the MBTA.
Blue Line: Shuttle buses replace service between Suffolk Downs and Bowdoin due to a Catenary problem near Orient Heights. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched. https://t.co/BPQcwZ0WR2— MBTA (@MBTA) March 22, 2024
