Truck’s roof came off like an easy-open top after it hit bridge

On March 12, the top of a tractor-trailer came off like a tin can after the truck hit a bridge in Westborough . Police shared a photo of the aftermath of the accident, which showed the roof dangling off the back of the truck like a sheet of crinkled aluminum foil. “ Well it was bound to happen again,” police wrote on Facebook . “Earlier today there was another bridge strike. Thankfully the vehicle was not stuck, avoiding any traffic delays. We want to again thank Ted’s Towing for their assistance.” Several commenters weighed in with observations, including one who compared the truck’s roof to an “easy open” top that you’d find on a can of food. Another suggested that the bridge should be emblazoned with little decals of trucks that have fallen victim to it, “just like warplanes or tanks would have signifying the battles that they won.” (We here at Blotter Tales second that motion...) “We need to be proud that bridge stands strong and undefeated,” the commenter added. “It’s constantly challenged — isn’t it time we honor it for its victories?”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

FUNCTION HALL BRAWL

Advertisement

Things got a little out of control at the Sons of Italy hall in Watertown on the night of Feb. 7. At around 10 p.m., an argument near the bar led to a physical altercation, according to Detective Sergeant Kenneth Swift., During the fracas, a 46-year-old Watertown man allegedly punched someone in the face, fracturing the victim’s orbital bone. The alleged assailant was arrested two days later and charged with assault and battery on someone over 60 causing bodily harm, Swift said.

Advertisement

EMBARRASSING MOMENT

At 12:54 p.m. March 9, a person walked into the police station in Stow with a handcuff locked onto his wrist. According to the police log entry, he told police it happened “while playing with his friends.” Police called the fire department to help remove the handcuff, which firefighters successfully accomplished.

WHO LET THE LOGS OUT?

On Feb. 10, Sandwich police launched a water rescue operation that was all for naught. “A call was received about a dog stuck in the marsh between the Wood Avenue parking lot and the Boardwalk,” police wrote on Facebook. “Animal Control was dispatched and after donning his gear and trekking out to rescue it, the ACO discovered the dog was actually a log that did not require saving.” Police took the incident in stride, writing on Facebook: “Who let the logs out?”

THE LAST OF HIS SAMURAI

At 1:22 p.m. Jan. 10, a resident of Harris Circle in Arlington stopped by the police station because she wanted to get of rid of her brother’s sword collection, which included military and samurai blades and scabbards. The woman told police her brother had agreed to remove the swords from the house. Police were happy to oblige, and said the swords would be tagged for destruction.

RACCOON RESCUE

At 4:13 p.m. Jan. 31, a resident of Virginia Road in Arlington informed the town’s animal control officer that a raccoon was stuck in a sewer, or storm drain. A crew from the Department of Public Works came to the rescue and opened up the grate to free the trapped animal. The raccoon was lifted out with a net and then released back into the wild.

Advertisement





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.