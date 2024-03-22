Boston man arraigned Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting dresses from Saks Fifth Avenue

Paul Nicholson, 61, was held on $250 bail and ordered to stay away from Saks Fifth Avenue on charges including shoplifting, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a statement.

A Boston man was arraigned Tuesday after he allegedly stuffed more than $1,000 of dresses from Saks Fifth Avenue into his jacket before attempting to leave the store in January, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

On Jan. 24, officers arrived at 1 Ring Road around 5:39 p.m. for a report that a man had allegedly stuffed four black Alice and Olivia dresses, each valued at $295, into his jacket before attempting to leave the store, the statement said. When police arrived at the scene, the man, later identified as Nicholson, was taken to the station.

At the station, Nicholson experienced a “medical event” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the statement. He was summonsed on new charges before appearing in Boston Municipal Court Central Division for his arraignment.

Nicholson’s probation record dates back to 1981and contains numerous similar offenses, including a conviction for two counts of larceny and two counts of receiving stolen property for which he received a 120-day sentence in June of 2022, the statement said.

“This man has been convicted of similar offenses before and will be held accountable for his continued threat to our retail establishments,” Hayden said in the statement.

Hayden said his office has held several meetings with business owners and retail groups to discuss shoplifting and retail larcenies. Retail crime along with the closure of several of the city’s pharmacies has been the root of local and national frustration, according to Hayden.









Lila Hempel-Edgers