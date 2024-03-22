Prosecutors weighing next step in death penalty case against Boston Marathon bomber

On Friday, a day after a federal appeals court sent the case back to a judge to investigate potential juror bias during Tsarnaev’s 2015 trial, Christina DiIorio-Sterling, a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s office said, “We’re reviewing it and weighing our options.”

Federal prosecutors are mulling their next step in the protracted legal battle to impose the death penalty against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who, along with his brother, detonated bombs at the Boston Marathon finish line in 2013 that killed three people and injured 260 others.

Prosecutors may appeal the ruling directly to the US Supreme Court, or ask all 10 judges sitting on the First Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider Thursday’s 2-1 decision by three of its members. If they don’t challenge the ruling, then the trial judge would be required to investigate defense claims that two jurors were biased and should have been excused during jury selection.

Tsarnaev, 30, currently sits on death row at a federal supermax prison in Colorado.

Advertisement

Marc Fucarile, a Marathon survivor who lost his leg in the blast, said it was “ridiculous” that Tsarnaev is able to appeals his death sentence by claiming juror bias even though he admitted he was guilty of the bombings.

“Our court system is so broken,” Fucarile said. “We’re still mutilated. Everybody who died is still dead and now we’re continuing to waste money on this fool.”

Fucarile, who went through years of rehabilitation and uses a prosthetic and a wheelchair, said he wishes he could forget about Tsarnaev, but “every day I live with the reminder of what he did.”

In Thursday’s 74-page ruling, Judge William Kayatta, Jr., joined by Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson, wrote that if the trial judge finds after further investigation that the two jurors were biased, then Tsarnaev is entitled to a new trial on whether he should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

Advertisement

The decision comes two years after the US Supreme Court reinstated Tsarnaev’s death sentence, ruling that the appeals court had erred when it overturned that sentence on the grounds that he didn’t get a fair trial. In January 2023, defense lawyers were back before the appeals court, where they argued about a number of issues — including claims that two jurors had lied during the panel’s selection and that the trial should not have been held in the same city as the bombings.

On Thursday, the appeals court found that the trial judge, US District Judge George A. O’Toole Jr., erred by denying a defense request to excuse the two jurors during jury selection without thoroughly investigating claims that they lied about social media posts.

One juror said she had not commented about the case, but the defense found she had tweeted or retweeted 22 times about the bombings, including a retweet calling Tsarnaev a “piece of garbage,” according to court filings. Another juror said none of his Facebook friends had commented on the trial, yet one friend had urged him to “play the part” so he could get on the jury and send Tsarnaev “to jail where he will be taken care of.”

“When Tsarnaev presented the district court with plausible claims of juror bias, the court was obliged to investigate those claims,” Kayatta wrote. “And we conclude that the district court’s investigation fell short of what was constitutionally required.”

Advertisement

Attorney Brian T. Kelly, a former federal prosecutor, said trial judges “typically have broad discretion in examining jurors for bias, so it’s a bit surprising that they would have him redo it again nine years later.”

Tsarnaev, the son of Chechen immigrants who was raised in Cambridge, admitted to his crimes during the trial; his lawyers argued against the death penalty, saying the then-19-year-old was influenced by his brother and therefore less responsible.

But jurors concluded he showed no remorse for his actions and should be sentenced to death for his role in the killings. He admittedly placed a bomb in a backpack in front of the Forum restaurant on Boylston Street that killed 8-year-old Martin Richard and Lingzi Lu, a 23-year-old Boston University graduate student from China.

Tsarnaev was also found responsible for killing MIT police Officer Sean Collier days after the blast while he and his brother were on the run.

Evidence showed his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, placed the bomb that killed Krystle Campbell, 29, of Arlington. Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, later died in a firefight with police in Watertown.





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her @shelleymurph.