Here’s the hour-by-hour timeline for Saturday’s storm

“It could end up for some areas being the biggest storm of the season,” said Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein. “It’s also not unusual that the amount of snow on the ground in the higher terrain peaks in the third and fourth week of March; it’s very typical actually.”

A storm system is expected to dump widespread and heavy snow to New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, and a deluge of rain to Southern New England. North-central Vermont could receive from 8 inches to 18 inches of snow, while conditions could change sharply across south-central Vermont, where there could be ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Travel will be dangerous and power outages are likely up north, forecasters said.

Northern New England is falling back into wintry mode this weekend, though the scenario is not that uncommon this time of year.

Advertisement

“March is known for flinging wildly with weather conditions,” meteorologist Marvin Boyd, of the NWS office in Burlington, Vt., said.

Storm’s estimated timeline

For skiers, this will be a chance to shred snow until April on the northern slopes. But at lower elevations, in Massachusetts, and coastal communities, the howling spring tempest will be a watery affair.

Friday evening

• 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. -- Light powdery snowfall starts in southwestern Vermont. The initial snowfall is not going to be heavy. Anyone trying to travel, especially in the mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire, can expect limited visibility.

• After midnight -- Light rain moves into Southern New England. From Boston to Providence, along the Interstate 95 corridor, there could be some light snow and a touch of freezing rain, but the storm is largely a rainmaker for Southern New England with 2-3 inches forecast during the storm.

All of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine will experience heavy snow accumulations after 11 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024. The Boston Globe

Saturday

• Daybreak -- Higher terrain in Vermont and New Hampshire will begin to see heavier accumulations.

Advertisement

• 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. -- A wintry mix in interior sections, including Worcester area.

• During the day -- A sharp gradient in snowfall totals are possible along the Vermont-Massachusetts border where forecast confidence is less certain, forecasters said. Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for a lower snow-to-liquid ratio that could lead to icy conditions. As the day goes on, lower terrains can expect mixed precipitation and rainy conditions along the coast.

Some heavy downpours expected in Southern New England and rain could last until Sunday morning, when a cold front comes through. Temperatures will drop with a small chance of snow. Winds in higher terrain could be on the order of 60 to 70 mph on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Forecasters said the biggest concern in Southern New England is the risk of minor river flooding. The typical flood-prone areas in Boston and Providence are likely to be affected.

• Afternoon -- Warmer air in the afternoon could lead to some rainfall in the western Maine foothills, including sleet and freezing rain.

Projected snowfall totals for New England through Sunday. Boston Globe

About 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some isolated 3-inch amounts, are possible for Southern New England, especially south of the Mass Pike. Boston Globe

Saturday evening

• 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. -- The storm is expected to move out of Vermont.

• 11 p.m. to midnight -- The system will wrap up in New Hampshire.

• Overnight -- Heaviest rainfall in Southern New England.

Sunday morning

• 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. -- The storm moves off of Maine.

• Late morning -- Rain ending in Southern New England.

Advertisement

As the storm moves off to the east, another low-pressure system forming offshore will produce breezy conditions for the next several days. Coastal flooding does not appear to be a concern with this system.

The storm will be a boon for the ski industry in northern areas of Vermont and New Hampshire, especially.

“With great snowstorms often also comes great weather, but a lot of great skiing and riding in the coming days with 100% of terrain (lifts and trails) anticipated Friday to Sunday,” said Bolton Valley Resort, about 20 miles west of Stowe, Vt., said in a Facebook post, encouraging skiers to enjoy backcountry skiing with “season-high natural snow depths in the woods at elevation.”

“It’s clear Old Man Winter isn’t going down without a fight,” Smugglers Notch Resort in Jeffersonville, Vt., quipped on social media. “So while you wait for warm, slushy, spring laps, please help yourself to the powder buffet.”









Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.