‘Significant’ weekend storm to bring flooding rain in Mass., snow up north

We do have a significant weather system on the way for Saturday. This is basically a rainstorm for Southern New England but a snow event for northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, which could see 6 inches to a foot of snow.

Thursday was the coldest day so far this month, with the average temperature 6 degrees below normal. The official high of 39 was a full 8 degrees under average. This was nothing out of the ordinary, but compared to the very mild month, it felt quite anomalous.

It’s a very cold Friday morning across Southern New England with temperatures in the 20s and likely some damage to a few of the flowering trees that may have opened a little too early. The afternoon will feature much less wind than yesterday along with some milder temperatures.

The Boston area will see rain with perhaps a little bit of mixed precipitation at the beginning late Friday night. Any mixed precipitation will be short-lived and any accumulation across the border towns between Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts would be quite limited and likely gone by the time daylight arrived Saturday morning.

Although there’s going to be rain during the day on Saturday for the Boston area, the heaviest will hold off until the afternoon and evening. It is during this time that there could be some heavy downpours and even the rumble of thunder over Southeastern Massachusetts. This is also the area where the rain totals are going to be heaviest.

Heaviest rainfall is expected over southeastern areas Saturday with the bulk falling in the evening. Dave Epstein

There could be anywhere from 2 to 3 inches in water equivalent. Elsewhere, 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some isolated 3-inch amounts, are possible, especially south of the Mass Pike. I do not expect coastal flooding or wind damage with this storm, although some isolated strong gusts are possible with the heaviest rain.

A flood watch has been issued for Greater Boston, southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape and Islands, Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut from 8 a.m., Saturday through early Sunday.

This will be enough rainfall for some urban street flooding and perhaps some basement flooding. Some small streams and rivers may also reach flood stage, but I don’t expect anything moderate or major.

Some flooding of rivers is possible over Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts from the heavy rain Saturday. NOAA

Snow for Northern New England

A mixed bag of precipitation is likely across Northern New England. Along the coastline of New Hampshire and Maine, it’s mostly going to be rain or mixed precipitation. However, the farther north and west you travel and the higher in elevation you are, the more snow there will be.

There’s the potential for over a foot of snow in the highest elevations of Maine and many of the northern ski areas should see a significant snow event. This will help to keep skiing going into April for those areas that are planning on staying open and skiing should be quite good Sunday and much of next week.

Snow could amount to heavy totals in northern New England ski areas Friday night and Saturday. Dave Epstein

It turns blustery and drier for Sunday with some peaks of sunshine through passing clouds. Temperatures are going to be in the 40s and remain below average until sometime in the middle of next week when readings will finally get back to seasonable levels, but this is likely also accompanied by some more precipitation.