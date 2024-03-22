Commentary: Climate action and jobs are a winning combination

The ordinance commits our city to meaningfully addressing the climate crisis with long overdue upgrades to our public buildings while creating high-quality union jobs in the process – and it’s just the beginning of our work to implement Providence’s first-in-the-nation Climate Jobs City resolution , which passed through City Council last September and builds on the justice and equity-centered goals of the capital city’s Climate Justice Plan.

Last week, Providence made history with the passage of an ordinance making it one of the first cities in the United States to mandate net-zero public buildings by 2040 , including schools, with strong labor standards that will create union jobs in our communities. This ordinance was championed by union and environmental leaders, passed unanimously by City Council, and signed into law.

Advertisement

We are also proud that this is an example of the aggressive but achievable policy that is possible when legislative and administrative functions work together to forge cross-government solutions.

The Energy Efficiency and Carbon Neutral Goals for Municipal Buildings ordinance will help Rhode Island achieve the State’s 2021 Act on Climate targets. We’re also creating a model for cities across the country seeking to maximize the high-quality job creation, equity and climate impacts of federal climate investments under the federal climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

By working with our allies in the labor and climate movements to pair commitments to clean energy building upgrades with strong labor standards, we’re showing that climate and jobs are a winning combination and that we can make a difference at the local level to expand pathways to union careers in the clean energy sector in frontline communities that need them most. This ordinance is a win for climate, a win for our communities and a win for justice.

Advertisement

As Providence moves to implement the Climate Jobs City ordinance and achieve carbon neutrality in all municipally owned buildings by 2040, cities across the country should follow our lead. Our commitment to making public buildings greener and healthier is good for the environment, public health and a responsible investment, which will ultimately improve the quality of life for all people of Providence. The historic federal climate law, the IRA, has a provision called “direct-pay,” which allows tax-exempt entities, like school districts and local governments, to access federal funding for clean energy upgrades that make indoor air quality healthier, curb energy costs for buildings and can create high-quality jobs to get the work done. Providence is primed and ready for direct-pay to help us embrace clean energy for our public buildings and do it with family-sustaining and community-centered job creation.

We feel a great sense of pride knowing that Rhode Island is home to the country’s first offshore wind farm in Block Island, and now the first Climate Jobs City, right here in our capital, Providence. This clean energy building ordinance is a comprehensive and transformative measure that honors working people, while working to fulfill our state and city’s climate goals. We are confident that cities across the United States will soon stake their own ground in the pursuit of a worker-centered, clean energy future.

Sue AnderBois isa member of the Providence City Council. Brett P Smiley is the Mayor of Providence.